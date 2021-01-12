IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam on 30th January 2021: Check Important General Awareness Questions & Answers for Officer Scale I

IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020 for the Officer Scale I (PO). Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will now be required to appear for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2020 exam that will be held online on 30th January 2021 under the CRP RRB IX recruitment drive. Candidates need to qualify the Mains exam to get shortlisted for the Interview round and get into the provisional allotment list. Here in this article, we have provided the important General Awareness (GA) Questions with Answers that are likely to be asked in the Mains examination. Go through the important GA questions below and boost your preparation level.

In IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam for Officer Scale I, a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQ) will be asked from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude sections. There will be penalty of negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam for each wrong answer marked by candidates. In General Awareness section, questions will be framed to test candidates' knowledge of Current Events and Happenings, banking & financial awareness. The section will contain questions from GK, Current Affairs, Economics, History, Sports, Economic Developments and Banking awareness. Have a look at some important questions from the GA section below along with answers.

Let's first look at the latest exam pattern for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam below for Officer Scale I post:

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude 40 50 General Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

Let's now go through the important General Awareness Questions that will help in your exam preparation for the IBPS RRB Mains 2020 for Officer Scale I:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2020: Important General Awareness Questions & Answers

1. Where are the UNICEF Headquarters located?

A. New York, United States

B. Paris, France

C. Rome, Italy

D. Davos, Switzerland

Answer: A

2. When is the National Technology Day celebrated every year?

A. 1st January

B. 11th May

C. 23rd July

D. 3rd September

Answer: B

3. When did the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) come into force?

A. September 7, 2005

B. November 10, 2005

C. February 2, 2006

D. March 3, 2006

Answer: C

4. What is the Capital of Indonesia?

A. Bali

B. Jambi

C. Papua

D. Jakarta

Answer: D

5. Who has been named as the ICC Cricketer of the year 2020?

A. Virat Kohli

B. Ben Stokes

C. Steve Smith

D. Kumar Sangakkara

Answer: A

6. Who recommends the Minimum Support Prices (MSP)?

A. Union Ministry of Finance

B. NITI Aayog

C. Respective State Governments

D. Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices

Answer: D

7. What does the term IPO stand for?

A. Initial Purchase Order

B. Initial Payment Order

C. Initial Public Offering

D. Initial Product Offering

Answer: C

8. Which of the given facilities enable transfer of funds in real time?

A. NEFT

B. Demand Draft

C. RTGS

D. Cheque

Answer: C

9. In which year the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was launched?

A. 2014

B. 2015

C. 2016

D. 2017

Answer: B

10. Which organisation or body is responsible for minting coins in India?

A. Government of India

B. Reserve Bank of India

C. NITI Aayog

D. NABARD

Answer: A