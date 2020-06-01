IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment Notification to Release Soon @ibps.in: IBPS RRB Officer and IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam from 01 August

IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is soon expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). As per the IBPS Calendar, IBPS RRB Officer Prelims Exam 2020 and IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2020 will start from 01 August 2020. Hence, the IBPS RRB Notification can be expected in the second or third week of June 2020.

As per the calendar issued by the bank, IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2020 for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistants is scheduled to be held on 01, 02, 08, 09 and 16 August 2020. Candidates who will qualify in IBPS RRB Pre Exam shall be called for mains exam. IBPS RRB Officer 1 Mains Exam will be held on 13 September and IBPS RRB Officer Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2020. However, IBPS Officer 2 and 3 Exam shall be conducted in single window on 13 September 2020.

IBPS RRB Registration will be done through online mode on IBPS offial website i.e. on ibps.in. Eligible candidates who are interested to join any of the Regional Rural Banks as a Group “A”-Officer/Group “B”-Office Assistant shall be required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs-IX).

Last year, around 8000 vacancies were notified for Officer Scale I, for Officer Scale II, for Officer Scale III and Office Assistant Posts. IBPS RRB Online Applications were invited from 18 June 2019 and ended on 04 July 2019

IBPS RRB 2020 Important Dates

Availability of IBPS RRB Online Application Form - to release soon

Last date of Online Application Form - to release soon

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary or Officer Scale, Office Assistant - July 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I Prelims Exam Date – 01, 02, 08, 09 and 16 August 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I Mains Exam Date - 13 September 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I and II Single Exam Date - - 13 September 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Prelims Exam Date - 01, 02, 08, 09 and 16 August 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Mains Exam Date - 19 September 2020

IBPS RRB 2020 Vacancy Details:

Office Assistant

Officer Scale-I

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

Officer Scale-II (Law)

Officer Scale-II (CA)

Officer Scale-II (IT)

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Officer Scale-III

Office Assistant

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS RRB 2020 for Officer and Office Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy.

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)

Information Technology Officer - Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of of India.

Law Officer - Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Treasury Manager - Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution

Marketing Officer - MBA in Marketing from a recognized university

Agricultural Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Experience:

Office Assistant - No Experience

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - No Experience

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)- Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)Information Technology Officer - 1-year in the relevant field

Chartered Accountant -1year (in the relevant field).

Law Officer - Two years as an advocate or should have workedas Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a periodofnot less than two years.

Treasury Manager - 1-year in the relevant field

Marketing Officer - 1-year in the relevant field

Agricultural Officer - Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Age Limit:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years



IBPS RRB 2020 Selection Process

IBPS RRB Officer Selection (Scale 1, 2, 3) - The selection for Officer Scale 1 will be done on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview while single level exam will be conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by interview.

- The selection for Officer Scale 1 will be done on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview while single level exam will be conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by interview. IBPS RRB Office Assistant - The selection will be done on the bais of Prelims Exam , Mains Exam and Interview Round

How to Apply for IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment for Office and Office Assistant Jobs ?

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post ithrough official website on or before the last date

IBPS RRB 2020 Fee: