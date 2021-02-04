IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @ibps.in, Download Office Assistant Multipurpose Mains Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the admit card of mains exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk), under the CRP RRB IX. All candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS RRB Prelims 2021 can now download their admit cards from the official IBPS website - ibps.in. IBPS Admit Card is available from 3 February to 20 February 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 Download Link is given below. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021, through the link given below.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect to you to a new page where you need to enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on 20 February 2021 (Saturday).The on-line examination will comprise the following objective type multiple-choice tests as stated below.

Serial number Medium of Exam Number of Questions Maximum Marks 1 Reasoning 40 50 2 Computer Knowledge 40 20 3 General Awareness 40 40 4 English Language 40 40 5 Hindi Language 40 40 6 Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 200 200

The time for the test is 120 minutes; however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 210 minutes including the time required for entry logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.