IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2021 Result: State-wise Cut Off Declared @ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the result of the mains exam along with scores and the final cut-off for the post of Clerk or Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (CRP RRB IX). The candidates, who appeared in IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 20 February 2021, can check the state-wise cut-off list below:

The prelims cut-off for IBPS RRB PO 2020 exam has been released with its Scorecard & marks very on 28th January 2021. The state-wise cut-off list for IBPS RRB 2020-21 Clerk prelims exam are mentioned below:

State Cut-off General OBC Uttar Pradesh 73 Haryana 78.25 Madhya Pradesh 66.75 Karnataka Gujarat 78.25 Telangana 71.25 Bihar 75.5 Andhra Pradesh 76.25 Uttarakhand Odisha 79.75 Himachal Pradesh 71.25 Tamil Nadu 71 Rajasthan 78.75 West Bengal 77.75 Punjab 78.50 Assam Chhattisgarh 70.5 Jammu & Kashmir 73.5 Kerala Maharashtra 67 Jharkhand

The IBPS had conducted RRB Clerk Mains Exam on 20th February 2021 and released the result on 01st March 2021 along with the state-wise maximum and minimum cut-off marks required to get allotment. A total of 4624 candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Rural Bank across India including Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank,Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank and Other.

