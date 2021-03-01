IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021 Out: Check Scores, Provisional Allotment for CRP RRB IX Office Assistant @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the result of mains online exam along with scores and provisional allotment for the post of Clerk or Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (CRP RRB IX). Candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Result from 01 March to 31 March 2021 from the official IBPS website - ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates, who appeared in IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 20 February 2021, can download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result Download Link

IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional Allotment

Candidates who are qualified in the mains exam are provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Candidates can check details of provisional allotment through PDF Link below:

IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional Allotment Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scores

The bank has also released the scores of the mains exam. All candidates can check their scores by adopting the procedure given in the link below:

IBPS RRB Mains Score Details

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants (Provisional Allotment)’ It will redirect to you to a new page where you are required to enter your login details such as ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Clerk Main Result

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims was conducted on 19 September 2020 to 26 September 2020 and on 02 January 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Result was announced on 25 January 2021. Selected candidates were appeared in the mains exam on 20 Feb 2021.

A total of 4624 candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Rural Bank across India including Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank,Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank and Other.

IBPS RRB Notification was published in the month of July 202. Online Applications were invited from 01 July to 21 July 2020. IBPS, then, re-invited the applications from 26 October to 09 November 2020.