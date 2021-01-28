IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2020-21 Out: Download Office Assistant Prelims Scores @ibps.in till 20 February

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the score card of preliminary online exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk), under the CRP RRB IX. All candidates can download IBPS RRB Score Card from the official IBPS website - ibps.in. IBPS Score Card is available from 28 January to 20 February 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Score Card, directly, through the link below:

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’ It will redirect to you to a new page where you need to enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam was held from 19 September 2020 to 26 September 2020 and on 02 January 2021, IBPS RRB Clerk Result was announced on 20 January 2021. The last date to download IBPS RRB Clerk Result is today i.e. 28 January.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Candidates who are qualified in the prelims exam will now appear for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on 20 February 2021 (Saturday).

All such candidates who are qualified for IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card can download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card from the official website, once released. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Call Letter is expected to be released in the 2nd second of February 2021.

Those who clear the mains exam will be called provisionally allotment in one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt.