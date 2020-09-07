IBPS RRB Exam 2020 Postponed, Check Office Assistant and Officer Exam & IBPS RRB Admit Card Updates @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Exam 2020: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has postponed the online exam dates for the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam and IBPS RRB Office Assistant Office Scale 1 which is scheduled to be held on 12 September and 13 September are now postponed by the bank due to unavoidable reason.IBPS RRB New Exam Date shall be published on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

As per the official RRB Notice, "Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020. Revised dates will be posted on authorised IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorised Website www.ibps.in regularly".

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020

The bank will also release the admit card two or week before the date of the exam. Candidates would be able to download their IBPS RRB Admit Card from IBPS website ibps.in using their credentials.

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern

IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern and IBPS Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam will have 80 multiple choice questions on Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Each subject will have questions of 40 marks. One mark is allotted for correct answer and one-fourth marks will be deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

The duration of the IBPS RRB Exam is 45 minutes.

IBPS RRB Exam Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates in the exam will be called for the mains exam for the post of office assistant and Officer 1. Interview will be held for those who qualify IBPS RRB Mains Exam.

IBPS RRB Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 which is not yet postponed. It is a single level exam.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 9638 vacancies of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II and III in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country.

The candidates who have applied for IBPS Recruitment 2020 are advised to keep a track on the official website ibps.in for exam latest updates.

IBPS RRB Exam Postponed Notice PDF