IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2020: Check Officer Scale I (PO) Prelims Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for Officer Scale I (PO) was held online on 31st December 2020. Candidates who applied online for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 under the supplementary notification released in the month of October 2020 appeared for the prelims exam to get shortlisted for the selection process. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020. Have a look at the IBPS RRB Exam Analysis below and Know the difficulty level of questions asked in exam for Officer Scale I. Also, check here the section-wise exam review of Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

As per the feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam, the overall difficulty level of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam was Moderate. Candidates were able to make around 52 to 59 good attempts in the examination. There is negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam for each wrong answer marked by candidates.

Let's have a look at the detailed exam analysis & review below:

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (31st December): Officer Scale I

Subject Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning 40 27 – 32 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 40 20 – 25 Moderate Total 80 52 – 59 Moderate

Have a look at the section-wise exam analysis below for both the sections and know the topics from which questions were asked in the examination:

Reasoning: The difficulty level of the Reasoning section was moderate. In this section, the questions were asked from puzzles, inequality, syllogism, coding-decoding and others. Have a look at the detailed analysis below:

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Puzzles (4 Sets - Circular Seating Arrangement, Linear Arrangement, Parallel Rows, Single Linear Arrangement) 20 Moderate to Difficult Inequality 5 Easy to Moderate Coding-Decoding 6 - 7 Moderate Syllogism 5 Moderate Number Series 2 Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous 1 - 2 Easy to Moderate Total 40 Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude: The difficulty level of quantitative aptitude section was moderate. The questions asked in this section were from Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Approximation, Arithmetic and others. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below: