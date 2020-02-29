IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020: Check Zone Wise List of Candidates Provisionally allotted under CRP RRB 8

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020 has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates appeared in the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 Exam can check the merit list of selected candidates for provisional allotment in the Regional Rural Banks as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) & Officer Scale I, Scale II & Scale III.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Exam 2020 was held on 29 September 2020 and the exam for Scale 1 was held on 22 September 2020 at various exam centres while the exam for RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 17, 18 and 25 August 2019 at various exam centres.

This exam was conducted to recruit 8000 vacancies for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant and Officer Posts out of which 3688 vacancies are of Office Scale Officer, 3315 vacancies are of Officer Scale 1, 1174 vacancies are of officer scale 2 and 157 vacancies are of Officer Scale 3.

How and Where to Check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Final Result 2020?

Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on List of selected provisionally allotted under CRP RRB VIII- Officer Assistant & Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3 flashing on the homepage.

Then, It will redirect you to the new page.

Candidates are required to select the region.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant & Officer Final Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can save the result of IBPS RRB Office Assistant & Officer and save it for future reference.

Checklist of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB VIII- Office Assistants

Check list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB VIII – Officer Scale 1

Check list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB VIII – Officer Scale 2

Check list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB VIII – Officer Scale 3