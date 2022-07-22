IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download CRP RRBs XI Officer Scale I Prelims Call Letter @ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Bank (RRB): Check CRP RRBs XI Officer Scale I Prelims Admit Card Link and Steps to Download Here.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Bank (RRB) has issued admit cards to all candidates who are appearing for IBPS RRB PO Exam 2022 on 21st August 2022, through online mode on ibps.in. Such candidates are advised to download IBPS RRB Admit Card much before the exam date by clicking on IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Link.

Candidates should remember to bring the admit card along with their photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and the same (currently valid) photo ID in original along with 1 additional photograph.

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 From Official IBPS Website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Click ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Officer Scale-I’

Step 3: This link will take you to the login page. Here, enter either your registration number or roll number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Download IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card 2022

What is IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern 2022 ?

The exam consists of questions from Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude Subjects. Both subjects have 40 questions with 40 marks. The candidates will be given a Composite time of 45 minutes.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

Please note that the types of questions in this handout are only illustrative and not exhaustive. In the actual examination, you will find questions of a higher difficulty level on some or all of these types and also questions on the types not mentioned here.

The result is expected to be released in the month of September 2022 on IBPS website. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2022.

After the declartion of the result, the bank will release the scorecards of all participants.