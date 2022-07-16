IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Out): CRP OA Prelims Exam on 14 August

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Candidates can c download their admit cards in this article.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), on 16 July 2022, released the admit cards of all the students who have applied for IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Recruitment from 7 to 27 June 2022. Now, students can download IBPS RRB Admit Card and appear for the prelims exam, for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) or Clerk, on the mentioned date and time. They can check IBPS RRB Admit Card Link on the official website of the bank or below. It is to be noted that, IBPS RRB Clerk Exam will be conducted on 14 August 2022 across the country and lakhs of students have applied for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam.

In this article, you can also check the steps to download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the bank’s website (ibps.in) and exam details below:

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2022

The exam will have questions on Reasoning and Numerical Ability, Both the sections have 40 questions of 40 marks. You will be given 45 minutes to finish the exam.'

The mode of the exam will be online.

What should I carry to IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2022 ?

Print out of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it. (Same photograph as was uploaded in the application form).

A photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original along with 1 additional photograph.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022

The bank will upload the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result of all the participants in the month of September 2022.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Open the official website of the bank

Step 2: On the homepage you will see the link to download the admit card. Click on the link ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants’

Step 3: After this, a login page will appear on your screen where you need to enter your login credentials such as ‘Registration Number’, or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Download RRB Admit Card 2022

Click here to Download Information Handout for Online Preliminary Exam for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants (English)

Click here to Download Information Handout for Online Preliminary Exam for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants (Hindi)

Click here to Download Scribe Declaration form for Online Preliminary Exam for CRP-RRBs-XI