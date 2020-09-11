IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2020: Online Mock Test Window Activated @ibps.in, admit card for Office Assistant soon

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online mock test window for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2020 on its website. All those candidates who applied for aforesaid exam can appear for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2020 Mock Test to check the pattern of the exam.

The bank will conduct IBPS RRB PO 2020 on 12 and 13 September 2020 while IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 on 19, 20 and 26 September 2020. The admit cards for IBPS PO 2020 already have been allotted to the candidates while the IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 Admit Card is expected to be released soon.

Further, the bank has also released the handouts at the official website. All the candidates are advised to go through the instructions listed in the handouts as well as on the admit card carefully. Due to COVID-19, the health ministry released special guidelines for the exams. All candidates are advised to check all guidelines before appearing in the exam.

A total of 9638 vacancies will be recruited in Regional Rural Banks Across the country for the post of Probationary Officer and Clerk. The selection will be based on the overall performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. Those who will qualify IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims will be called for mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020. IBPS RRB Clerk 2020 Mains will be held on 31 October 2020.

Check IBPS PO Clerk 2020 Mock Test Links

Check IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2020 Admit Card and Handouts

Latest Government Jobs:

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 Vacancies for Manager & Senior Manager Posts, Online Application Window Activated @pnbindia.in, Direct Link Here

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 221 Staff Nurse & Other Posts