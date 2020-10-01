IBPS RRB PO Clerk Mains Exam 2020 Postponed, Check Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 Result Updates Here

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Mains Exam 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the date of online mains exam for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale 1 (PO) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). A notification has been released regarding the exam date on IBPS official website i.e. ibps.in. As per the notice, the exam which are scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 and 31 October 2020 are postponed for Office Assistant Scale 1 and Office Assistant Posts respectively. However, the exam for the post of Officer Scale1 and 3 will be held as per the schedule i.e. 18 October 2020 (Sunday).

Candidates are requested to visit the authorised website of IBPS (i.e. www.ibps.in) regularly for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam New Date and IBPS RRB PO Mains New Date Updates.

IBPS had conducted the preliminary online exam for the post of Office Assistant on 19 September, 20 September & 26 September 2020. IBPS RRB Officer Prelims Exam was conducted on 12 and 13 September 2020. Now, the bank will release the result for the prelims examinations.

IBPS RRB Result

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2020 and IBPS RRB PO Result 2020 are expected soon on IBPS official websites. Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam.

IBPS RRB Mains Exam will have 200 questions on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness,English Language or Hindi Language and Numerical Ability/Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be of 400 marks. 2 hours will be given to complete the test.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020