IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Mains Exam Date, IBPS PO Mains Exam Date, IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2021 Released @ibps.in, Check Here

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Mains Exam Date, IBPS PO Mains Exam Date, IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)has released the mains exam date for various posts including Officer Scale-I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRB IX, Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees under CRP PO/MT X and for the post of Clerk under CRP Clerks X.

Candidates can check the IBPS Mains Exam Date through the table below:

Name of the Exam Date IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 30 January 2021 IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 20 February 2021 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 04 February 2021 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 28 February 2021

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Exam 2020-21:

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam was held on 19, 20 and 26 September 2020 while IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam on 12 and 13 September 2020. The candidates who will qualify in IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam and IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam shall appear for the mains exam. Online Applications were invited between 01 July 2020 to 21 July 2020. However, the candidates who have not applied earlier and attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 09 November 2020 can apply for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2020 on or before 09 November 2020.

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Recruitment 2020-21

IBPS PO Exam 2020-21

IBPS had conducted prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management (PO/MT)on 03 October, 10 October, and 11 October 2020. The candidates who would qualify in the exam will be called for the mains exam which is scheduled on 04 February 2020. Online Applications were invited between 05 August to 26 August 2020. However, the candidates who have not applied earlier and attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications can apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 on or before 11 November 2020.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020-21

IBPS Clerk Exam 2020-21

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Online Examination will be held on 05, 12, 13 December 2020 and IBPS Clerk Mains Online Exam on 28 February 2021. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam was earlier scheduled on 24 January 20221. Candidates register for IBPS Clerk 2020 through the the link below:

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020-21

IBPS Mains Exam Date Notice