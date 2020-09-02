IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 to release soon @ibps.in, Check IBPS RRB Exam Tentative Dates & Details Here

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 soon at the official website as per media reports. All such candidates who are going to appear in IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 are advised to keep checking on the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 12 September 2020 to 26 September 2020 and the admit cards for the same to be released by this week as per media reports. However, the bank has yet not confirmed the release date of admit cards.

Earlier, IBPS RRB Prelims Exam to be held on 11 August 2020 which has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2020 Dates are tentative, it may be postponed. So, all candidates are advised to keep close eyes on the official website for latest updates.

The selection for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant posts to be done on the basis of candidates overall performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview while a single exam conducted for Officer Scale 2 and Scale 3 followed by the interview.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 9638 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks Across the country. IBPS RRB 2020 online exam will have 80 objective type questions. The IBPS RRB office assistant (Multi-Purpose) Prelims 2020 will have questions in reasoning and numerical ability and Officer Scale 1 will have questions in reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

There will be penalty also for marking wrong answers in the objective tests. For each wrong answer, one-fourth marks assigned to that question to be deducted as a penalty. Those who will qualify in IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 will be called for Mains Exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website for latest updates.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Admit Card - to release soon

