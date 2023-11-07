IBPS SO Exam 2023 Dates Released: Check Official Notice, Time Table and Duration

IBPS SO Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO examination dates 2023. The exam for IBPS Specialist Officer vacancies is scheduled to be conducted from December 30 and 31, 2023. Check here the official notice

The IBPS has released the exam date of specialist officer (SO) exam dates with the release of official notification. The IBPS will conduct the SO examination on December 30 and 31, 2023 and the result will be released in January 2024 before the conduct of the mains examination which is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024

IBPS SO Vacancy

IBPS has released a total of 1402 vacancies for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I),Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer and others. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online examination (Preliminary and Main) under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts. Candidates selected for the Specialist Officer posts will be a part of various nationalised banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and others

IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

IBPS SO syllabus for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

The IBPS SO prelims syllabus for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari i.e. English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness with Special

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Total 150 125

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English & Hindi 40 minutes Total 150 125

