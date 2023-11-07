IBPS SO Exam 2023 Dates Released: Check Official Notice, Time Table and Duration

IBPS SO Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS SO exam date 2023. As per the latest notice released by IBPS, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 30 and 31, 2023. The board will later release the admit card on the official website.
IBPS SO Exam Date 2023
The IBPS has released the exam date of specialist officer (SO) exam dates with the release of official notification. The IBPS will conduct the SO examination on December 30 and 31, 2023 and the result will be released in January 2024 before the conduct of the mains examination which is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024
IBPS SO Vacancy
IBPS has released a total of 1402 vacancies for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I),Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer and others. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online examination (Preliminary and Main) under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts. Candidates selected for the Specialist Officer posts will be a part of various nationalised banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and others
IBPS SO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
IBPS SO syllabus for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude
The IBPS SO prelims syllabus for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari i.e. English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness with Special
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English & Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
