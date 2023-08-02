IBPS SO Salary 2023: Specialist Officer In Hand Salary for IT Officer, Pay Scale, Allowances

IBPS SO Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in 11 participating banks. The registration process started on August 1, 2023, and will end on August 21, 2023. Any candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and aspires to join the banks as a specialist officer is required to fill up the application form

The examination process will consist of three phases i.e. prelims, mains and interview. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination.

IBPS SO Salary 2023

As per the latest reports, the in-hand salary of the candidates selected for IBPS SO positions will be approximately Rs 35000 to Rs 37000 after the deductions. Below we have done a rough bifurcation of the pay received by Bank employees working as specialist officers

IBPS SO 2023 Pay Scale

Below we have done an approximate breakdown of the allowances in the tabulated 

IBPS SO Salary

Type of Pay

Amount

Basic Pay

23700

Special Allowances

2500

Dearness Allowances

8500

City Compensatory Allowances

950

House Rent Allowance

2100

Learning Allowance

500

Other Allowances

1500

Gross with HRA

39750

Deduction

5000

Net Salary

34750

 

Note: This is just the supposed number which is prepared on the basis of the recent report's actual number may vary.

IBPS SO Perk and Allowances 

Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates

IBPS SO Allowances

IBPS SO Basic Pay

Rs 23,700/- ( Increment in 4 stages)

House Rent Allowances

7%-9% of the basic pay (Depending on the posting of the city)

Dearness Allowance

23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting)

IBPS SO Job Promotion and Career Growth

All those selected for Scale-I and Scale-II roles will go through training, workshops, and examinations to enhance their skills and become eligible for promotions. IBPS SO gets a promotion in his career to increase his standard of living based on their performance at work. The list of organisational hierarchies used in IBPS SO promotions is provided below.

  • Officer/Assistant Manager
  • Deputy Manager
  • Manager
  • Senior Manager
  • Chief Manager
  • Asst. General Manager
  • Deputy General Manager
  • General Manager

 

IBPS Specialist Officer Job Profile

The job description for IBPS SO officers changes according to the specialisation of the candidates. Below we have provided a rough overview of roles and responsibilities that the candidates need to handle after selection

Post Name

Roles and Responsibilities

IT Officer

Observe the central banking system, Manage the banking system's technical problems,

Maintain the bank's security systems to prevent cybercrimes.

Law Officer

Look after all the legal activities of the bank as per the rules and regulations of the RBI

Agricultural Field Officer

Majorly responsible for handling all the issues  related rural development of banks and coordinating with NABARD from time to time

Marketing Officer

Responsible for handling marketing activities of the Bank

HR/Personnel Officer

Responsible for handling payroll and attendance of the staff in the bank 

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Proofread and translate the documents of the bank in local language

IBPS SO 2023: Participating Banks

Below we have listed the banks in which the candidates will be placed after the selection 

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • Indian Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Union Bank of India

IBPS SO Probation Period

The selected candidates for the IBPS SO will have to undergo a probationary period of 1 year during which their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance, they will a confirmation letter.

FAQ

How many banks participate in IBPS SO 2023?

As per the notification released, 11 banks are participating in IBPS SO recruitment 2023.

What is the probation period in IBPS SO?

As per the reports, the selected candidates will undergo a probation period of 1 year

What is the Job Profile of IBPS SO?

We have covered in detail the IBPS SO Job Profile, Promotion and Career Growth in the above article.

What is IBPS SO Salary?

The initial salary of IBPS SO will range from Rs. 35000 to Rs. 37000.

