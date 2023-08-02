IBPS SO Salary 2023: Specialist Officer In Hand Salary for IT Officer, Pay Scale, Allowances

IBPS SO Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in 11 participating banks. The registration process started on August 1, 2023, and will end on August 21, 2023. Any candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and aspires to join the banks as a specialist officer is required to fill up the application form
The examination process will consist of three phases i.e. prelims, mains and interview. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination.
IBPS SO Salary 2023
As per the latest reports, the in-hand salary of the candidates selected for IBPS SO positions will be approximately Rs 35000 to Rs 37000 after the deductions. Below we have done a rough bifurcation of the pay received by Bank employees working as specialist officers
IBPS SO 2023 Pay Scale
Below we have done an approximate breakdown of the allowances in the tabulated
|
IBPS SO Salary
|
Type of Pay
|
Amount
|
Basic Pay
|
23700
|
Special Allowances
|
2500
|
Dearness Allowances
|
8500
|
City Compensatory Allowances
|
950
|
House Rent Allowance
|
2100
|
Learning Allowance
|
500
|
Other Allowances
|
1500
|
Gross with HRA
|
39750
|
Deduction
|
5000
|
Net Salary
|
34750
Note: This is just the supposed number which is prepared on the basis of the recent report's actual number may vary.
IBPS SO Perk and Allowances
Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates
|
IBPS SO Allowances
|
IBPS SO Basic Pay
|
Rs 23,700/- ( Increment in 4 stages)
|
House Rent Allowances
|
7%-9% of the basic pay (Depending on the posting of the city)
|
Dearness Allowance
|
23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates)
|
City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
|
3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting)
IBPS SO Job Promotion and Career Growth
All those selected for Scale-I and Scale-II roles will go through training, workshops, and examinations to enhance their skills and become eligible for promotions. IBPS SO gets a promotion in his career to increase his standard of living based on their performance at work. The list of organisational hierarchies used in IBPS SO promotions is provided below.
- Officer/Assistant Manager
- Deputy Manager
- Manager
- Senior Manager
- Chief Manager
- Asst. General Manager
- Deputy General Manager
- General Manager
Also Read,
IBPS Specialist Officer Job Profile
The job description for IBPS SO officers changes according to the specialisation of the candidates. Below we have provided a rough overview of roles and responsibilities that the candidates need to handle after selection
|
Post Name
|
Roles and Responsibilities
|
IT Officer
|
Observe the central banking system, Manage the banking system's technical problems,
Maintain the bank's security systems to prevent cybercrimes.
|
Law Officer
|
Look after all the legal activities of the bank as per the rules and regulations of the RBI
|
Agricultural Field Officer
|
Majorly responsible for handling all the issues related rural development of banks and coordinating with NABARD from time to time
|
Marketing Officer
|
Responsible for handling marketing activities of the Bank
|
HR/Personnel Officer
|
Responsible for handling payroll and attendance of the staff in the bank
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Proofread and translate the documents of the bank in local language
IBPS SO 2023: Participating Banks
Below we have listed the banks in which the candidates will be placed after the selection
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
IBPS SO Probation Period
The selected candidates for the IBPS SO will have to undergo a probationary period of 1 year during which their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance, they will a confirmation letter.