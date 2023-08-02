IBPS SO Salary 2023: Specialist Officer In Hand Salary for IT Officer, Pay Scale, Allowances

IBPS SO Salary 2023: The revised salary for the IBPS SO is discussed here. Check IBPS SO Grade Pay after 5 years, Salary Structure, In Hand Salary, Grade pay, Perks and Allowances and Job Profile.

IBPS SO Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in 11 participating banks. The registration process started on August 1, 2023, and will end on August 21, 2023. Any candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and aspires to join the banks as a specialist officer is required to fill up the application form

The examination process will consist of three phases i.e. prelims, mains and interview. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination.

IBPS SO Salary 2023

As per the latest reports, the in-hand salary of the candidates selected for IBPS SO positions will be approximately Rs 35000 to Rs 37000 after the deductions. Below we have done a rough bifurcation of the pay received by Bank employees working as specialist officers

IBPS SO 2023 Pay Scale

Below we have done an approximate breakdown of the allowances in the tabulated

IBPS SO Salary Type of Pay Amount Basic Pay 23700 Special Allowances 2500 Dearness Allowances 8500 City Compensatory Allowances 950 House Rent Allowance 2100 Learning Allowance 500 Other Allowances 1500 Gross with HRA 39750 Deduction 5000 Net Salary 34750

Note: This is just the supposed number which is prepared on the basis of the recent report's actual number may vary.

IBPS SO Perk and Allowances

Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates

IBPS SO Allowances IBPS SO Basic Pay Rs 23,700/- ( Increment in 4 stages) House Rent Allowances 7%-9% of the basic pay (Depending on the posting of the city) Dearness Allowance 23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates) City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) 3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting)

IBPS SO Job Promotion and Career Growth

All those selected for Scale-I and Scale-II roles will go through training, workshops, and examinations to enhance their skills and become eligible for promotions. IBPS SO gets a promotion in his career to increase his standard of living based on their performance at work. The list of organisational hierarchies used in IBPS SO promotions is provided below.

Officer/Assistant Manager

Deputy Manager

Manager

Senior Manager

Chief Manager

Asst. General Manager

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

IBPS Specialist Officer Job Profile

The job description for IBPS SO officers changes according to the specialisation of the candidates. Below we have provided a rough overview of roles and responsibilities that the candidates need to handle after selection

Post Name Roles and Responsibilities IT Officer Observe the central banking system, Manage the banking system's technical problems, Maintain the bank's security systems to prevent cybercrimes. Law Officer Look after all the legal activities of the bank as per the rules and regulations of the RBI Agricultural Field Officer Majorly responsible for handling all the issues related rural development of banks and coordinating with NABARD from time to time Marketing Officer Responsible for handling marketing activities of the Bank HR/Personnel Officer Responsible for handling payroll and attendance of the staff in the bank Rajbhasha Adhikari Proofread and translate the documents of the bank in local language

IBPS SO 2023: Participating Banks

Below we have listed the banks in which the candidates will be placed after the selection

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

IBPS SO Probation Period

The selected candidates for the IBPS SO will have to undergo a probationary period of 1 year during which their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance, they will a confirmation letter.