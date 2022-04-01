IBPS SO Final Result 2022 (Out) @ibps.in, Download Link, Merit List and Marks Details Here

IBPS SO Final Result 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check Download Link, Merit List and Marks Details Here.

IBPS SO Final Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final result for Specialist Officers in Participating banks (CRP SPL-XI vacancies of 2022-23). Candidates can download IBPS SO Final Result 2022 from the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

The link for Downloading IBPS SO Final Result 2022 will be available from 1 to 30 April 2022. The result has been prepared on the performance of the candidates in written tests and interviews. The candidates can download IBPS SO Final Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS SO Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Click Here to Download IBPS SO Final Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button. The IBPS SO Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS SO Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS SO Final Result 2022

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment

Provisional Allotment under CRP -SPL-XI has been based on post wise and category wise vacancies for 2022-23 for the specialist officer. Candidates can download IBPS SO Final Result followed by the above steps and save it for future reference. The provisional allotment has been done on merit cum preference.

The bank will upload a list of candidates (Post wise in Registration Number order) provisionally allotted on or before 01 May 2022 at its website. The post wise and category wise maximum and minimum scores for the provisional allotment and the reserved list are given below.

Maximum Scores (Combined Scores in Online Main Exam and Interview out of 100)- CRP -SPL-X

Post Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID IT Officer 44.67 47.53 48.00 52.40 66.73 33.33 37.93 45.00 23.00 Agiculture Officer 69.87 68.33 76.07 67.73 78.93 62.07 63.67 65.00 66.33 Rajyabhasa Adhikari (Scale 1) 72.27 65.07 75.67 67.47 84.87 NA 67.27 81.33 NA Law Officer (Scale-1) 51.67 43.73 58.87 60.07 74.07 NA 51.33 42.27 NA HR/Personnel Officer (Scale -1) 60.00 60.00 62.40 61.33 76.00 NA 53.33 46.00 NA Marketing Officer (Scale- 1) 69.27 68.53 66.60 64.67 76.80 34.67 54.00 49.33 28.47

