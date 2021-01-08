IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020-21 Released @ibps.in, Download Specialist Officer (AFO) Mains Call Letter

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the admit card of online mains exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) on www.ibps.in. Candidates, who have qualified in IBPS SO Prelims Exam can download IBPS AFO Mains Exam Admit Card from the official IBPS website (ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsplxoct20/clomea_jan21/login.php?appid=66ae08b69254cb222f7bec57a59f05e9).

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS Mains Admit Card, directly, using your registration number and password through the link:

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Download Link

IBPS SO Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 24 January 2021 (Sunday) for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP SPL -X’ A new page will be open where you need to enter Login details Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS SO Mains Call Letter

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern:

There will be 60 questions on Professional Knowledge. The total marks of the test are 60. The total time duration given to complete the test is 45 minutes.

IBPS SO Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective (45 Question) and Descriptive Test (2 questions. The time for each paper is 60 minutes.Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered.

IBPS SO Mains Sample Paper

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. 0.25 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

IBPS SO Mains Result shall be declared in the month of February 2021.

Qualified candidates in the mains exam shall be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/