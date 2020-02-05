IBPS SO Mains Result 2020 Available @ibps.in, Download IBPS SO Result before 11 Feb

IBPS SO Mains Result 2020 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), today i.e. 05 February 2020 on its official website. All candidates who have appeared in IBPS SO Mains Exam can download the SO result from IBPS official website www.ibps.in.

IBPS SO Result Link is available from 05 February 2020. Candidates can download IBPS SO Mains Result latest by 11 February 2020 through the link given below. They can login in the link using their Registration No / Roll No and Password.

IBPS SO Mains Result Download Link

Shortlisted candidates in IBPS Online Main Examination shall be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the IPBS Interview Admit Card.

The interview round will be of 100 Marks. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Result 2020?

Visit the IBPS official website www.ibps.in On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-IX’ A new window will open where you need to login in your IBPS account Check your IBPS SO Main Result

IBPS Mains Online exam was conducted on 25 January 2020 at various exam centres across the country. IBPS had invited 1145 vacancies for Specialist Officer posts (CRP SPL-IX) such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in the month of November 2019.