IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2019-20 Released @ibps.in, Download IBPS SO Score Card Here

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2019-20: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), today, has released the score card of mains exam for the post of Specialist Officer Posts. Candidates, who have appeared in IBPS SO Mains Exam, can download the score card from IBPS official website.

Candidates should note that IBPS SO Mains Score Card Link is available from 12 February till 29 February 2020. The candidates also download IBPS SO Mains Score Card by using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

BPS SO Mains Score Card Download

IBPS SO Mains exam was conducted on 25 January 2020 and the result was declared on 05 February 2020. IBPS SO Mains Result Link was active till 11 February 2020. Candidates who are qualified in the mains exam will now appear for interview round which is of 100 marks.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2019-20 ?

Go to the IBPS official website www.ibps.in Click on the link ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Mains Examination for CRP SPL-IX’. A new window will open where you are required to enter your login details Check IBPS SO Mains scores Take a print out for future use

IBPS had invited applications for 1145 vacancies of Specialist Officer posts (CRP SPL-IX) such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.