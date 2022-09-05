ICFRE Is Hiring for 44 Scientist B Post: Check Eligibility, Salary, How To Apply and Others

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited online application for the 44 Scientist B Post on its official website. Check ICFRE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has published notification for the 44 Scientist B Post on its official website. These vacancies are available in various disciplines including Biotechnology, Botany,Cellulose and Paper,Chemistry,Forest Ecology,Entomology,Environmental Science, Forestry and others.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Job Notification 2022 on or before 15 October 2022.

Candidates having educational qualification including M.Sc./B.E./B.Tech with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance in the competitive written examination followed by Personal Interview.

Notification Details ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No.DSB/ICFRE-2022

Important Dates ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 October 2022

Vacancy Details ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022:

Scientist B

Biotechnology (SBT)-04

Botany (SBOT)-04

Cellulose and Paper (SCNP)-01

Chemistry (SCT)-05

Forest Ecology (SECO)-02

Entomology (SENT)-02

Environmental Science (SENV)-02

Forestry (SFT)-05

Genetics (SFG)-04

Information Technology (SIT)-02

Pathology (SPP)-01

Soil Science (SSS)-02

Wood Science and Technology (WST)-10

Eligibility Criteria ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Biotechnology (SBT)-First class M.Sc. degree in Bio-technology / Agricultural Bio-technology from a recognized University with specialization in Plant Biotechnology.

Botany (SBOT)-First Class M.Sc. degree in Botany with Specialization in Plant Taxonomy from a recognized University

Cellulose and Paper (SCNP)-M.Sc. Cellulose and Paper Tech./M.Sc. Pulp & Paper Science Tech./B.Tech. in Pulp & Paper Tech. OR

B.Tech. in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering with M.Tech. in Pulp & Paper

Chemistry (SCT)-First class M.Sc. degree in Chemistry from a recognized University with specialization in Organic Chemistry.

Forest Ecology (SECO)- First Class M.Sc. degree in Botany / Forestry / Environment Science/Ecology from a recognized University with specialization in Forest Ecology / Ecology. OR

First Class M.Sc. degree in Natural Science/Life Sciences/Environment Management from a recognized University with specialization in Forest Ecology/ Ecology.

Entomology (SENT)-First class M.Sc. degree in Zoology/Agriculture from a recognized University with specialization in Entomology. OR

First class M.Sc. degree in Entomology/Agricultural Entomology from a recognized University.

Environmental Science (SENV)-First Class M.Sc degree in Environmental Science or Environment Management from a recognized university. OR

First class B.E./B.Tech. in Environmental Engineering form a recognized university.

Forestry (SFT)-First class M.Sc. degree in Agriculture Economics from a recognized University. OR

First class M.Sc. degree in Forestry from a recognized University with specialization in Forest Economics.

Genetics (SFG)- First class M.Sc. degree in Genetics and Plant Breeding/ Plant Genetics from a recognized University. OR

First class M.Sc. degree in Forestry/Botany/ Agriculture with specialization in Genetics/Forest Genetics/Tree improvement from a recognized University.

Information Technology (SIT)-First Class B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology.

(ii) M.Tech / M.E / Ph.D. degree in relevant subjects.

Pathology (SPP)- First Class M.Sc. degree in Botany/Forestry/Agriculture from a recognized University with specialization in Plant Pathology/ Forest Pathology / Microbiology. OR

First Class M.Sc. degree in Plant Pathology/Microbiology from a recognized University

Soil Science (SSS)-First Class M.Sc. degree in Forestry/Agriculture from a recognized University with specialization in Soil Science.OR

First Class M.Sc. degree in Soil Science/ Agricultural Chemistry from a recognized University.

Wood Science and Technology (WST)-First class M.Sc. degree in Wood Science & Technology/Physics from a recognized University

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply ICFRE Scientist B Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through website http://recruitment.icfre.gov.in on or before 15 October 2022.