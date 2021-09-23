ICG Admit Card 2021 to release soon @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Check Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT Exam Date Here

ICG Admit Card 2021 to release soon at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Check Coast Guard Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT Exam Date, Selection Criteria and other important updates here.

ICG CGEPT Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is going to release the admit card soon for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The candidates will be able to download ICG Admit Card through the official website of ICG.

On 14 September, the board has uploaded the written exam date along with exam city for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded 48 to 24 hours before the date of the exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered email ID of the candidate. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

ICG Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT 01/22 Batch Selection Criteria & Vacancy Details

This drive is being done to recruit 350 vacancies of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. The selection of the candidates will be based on an all India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV and the number of vacancies available for the post.

How to Download ICG Admit Card 2021 for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT 01/2022 Batch?

Visit the official website of ICG.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Click on ‘ICG Admit Card 2021 for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT 01/2022 Batch’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download ICG Admit Card 2021 for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT 01/2022 Batch and save it for future reference.

ICG Admit Card 2021 for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) CGEPT 01/2022 Batch - to release soon