ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Date 2021 Released for Assistant Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Details Here

ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Date 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the Skill Test Schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Posts. All such candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Assistant Posts can check the ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Date 2021 available on the official website of from the official website of Indian Council of Medical Research i.e. icmr.nic.in.



As per the short notification released, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has decided to conduct the Skill Test for the Assistant Posts on 28th August, 2021 at New Delhi. It is noted that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant on 03.01.2021.

Short notification further says," Reference Computer Based Test (CBT) held on 03.01.2021 for the posts of Assistant for ICMR Headquarters and regional Institutes and further notice of skill test displayed on the websites of the ICMR, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh. It is for the information of the shortlisted candidates that the skill test examination for the said posts will be held on 28th August, 2021 at New Delhi. Other details will be intimated shortly."

All such candidates who have qualified for the skill test round for Assistant Posts can check the CMR PGIMER Skill Test Date 2021 available on the official website.

