ICMR New Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Scientist B (Non-Medical) Postponed due to COVID-19 @icmr.nic.in

ICMR New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) New Delhi has postponed the recruitment process/Interview for the posts of Scientist B (Non-Medical) on its official website. All such candidates who have to apply for the above posts can check the short notification regarding the postponement of the process/interview on the official website of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .i.e.-icmr.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it has postponed the recruitment process/interview for the posts of Scientist B (Non-Medical) due to outbreak of COVID-19.

Notification says, " As we are facing Corona Epidemic and presently country is under lockdown, hence we may postpone the recruitment process, although candidate can send their fully filled application form on given email ID (hiv.ecd2@gmail.com) till 15th April 2020. Regarding interview of post we will update the ICMR website, ad soon as condition will improve."

