ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023 For Technical Assistant & Others: Check Eligibility, Salary And More

ICMR NICPR has invited online applications for the Technical Assistant & Other Posts on its official website. Check ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR) Noida has invited online applications for various posts including Technical Assistant (Bio-Informatics),Technician, Laboratory Attendant-1 and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023.



ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 16, 2023





ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant (Bio-Informatics)-2

Technical Assistant (Statistics)-2

Technical Assistant (Computer Science/IT)-2

Technical Assistant (Engineering)-1

Technical Assistant (Life Sciences)-8

Technician-7

Laboratory Attendant-2



ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant (Bio-Informatics)-1st class three-year Bachelor's degree in science/relevant subject from a recognized University in relevant field OR

1st class three-year Engg. Diploma from a recognized institute with two years’ experience in relevant field OR

1st class Engineering/Technology degree in relevant subject from recognized university or Institute

Technical Assistant (Statistics)-1st class three-year Bachelor's degree in science/relevant subject

from a recognized University in relevant field OR

1st class three-year Engg. Diploma from a recognized institute with two years’ experience in relevant field OR

1st class Engineering/Technology degree in relevant subject from recognized university or Institute

Technician-12th or Intermediate pass in science subject with 55% from Govt

recognized board and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt. recognized

Institute OR ITI in respective field or trade, certificate issued by govt agencies

Laboratory Attendant-10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from a Govt. recognized board And One year working experience from a Govt. recognised / approved / registered Laboratory OR ITI in respective field or trade certificate issued by Govt. agencies.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023: Pay-Matrix (as per 7 th CPC)

Technical Assistant (Bio-Informatics)-Pay-level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Statistics)-Pay-level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Computer Science/IT)-Pay-level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Engineering)-Pay-level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Technical Assistant (Life Sciences)-Pay-level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Technician-Pay-level 2 (Rs 19,900-63,200)

Laboratory Attendant-Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900)



ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023 PDF

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply and send their application form duly completed in all respects along with a payment of Rs.300/ through online payment gateway on or before August 16, August 2023.