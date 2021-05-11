ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 for 24 Posts of Laboratory Support and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIRNCD) Jodhpur has invited applications for 24 posts of Laboratory Support, Scientific Support, Information Technology Support and other. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 19 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 12th Pass/High School/Graduate/Master's Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details:

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/COVID-19/Rectt./Testing/2021

Date: 10.05.2021

Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 May 2021.

Vacancy Details:

Contract Laboratory Support - I: 10

Contract Laboratory Support - II: 04

Contract Scientific Support - I: 01

Contract Information Technology Support: 03

Contract Administrative Support - I: 02

Contract Administrative Support - IV: 04



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Contract Laboratory Support - I: 12th Pass with Science subjects and DMLT.

Contract Laboratory Support - II: Graduate in Life Science subjects with three years’ work experience in the recognized medical laboratory OR Master's Degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Biochemistry.

Contract Scientific Support - I: 1st Class Master's Degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Biochemistry with two years work experience in recognized medical laboratory OR 2nd class Post Graduate Degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Biochemistry with Ph. D in relevant subjects

Contract Information Technology Support: Intermediate or 12th Pass. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Contract Administrative Support - I: Intermediate or 12th Pass. Typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi.

Contract Administrative Support - IV: High School (SSC) or Equivalent.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply

The eligible candidates willing to apply for these posts can download the application form from the websites of ICMR and NIIRNCD https://main.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity and http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/Opportunities.asp and send the duly filled application forms to NIIRNCD, Jodhpur on or

before 19.05.2021 latest by 05:30 PM through email at rec-niirncd@icmr.gov.in.