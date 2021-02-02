ICMR NIN Recruitment 2021 for Field Worker, ECG Technician and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has released the notification No. 33/Projects/2020 for the recruitment of Field Worker, ECG Technician and other at its official website-icmr.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 10 February 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Master of Public Health/Diploma in Ophthalmic assistant course/ECG Technician Diploma with additional course as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt No: 33/Projects/2020

Important Date for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 February 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Junior Project Coordinator-01

Field Worker (Optometrist)-02

Field Worker (ECG Technician)-02

Field Worker-03

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Project Coordinator-Master of Public Health from a recognized Institute. Knowledge of MS Office, especially Microsoft Excel.

Field Worker (Optometrist)-Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistants course (2 years ) from a recognized institute. Candidates to be registered in Telangana Para Medical council.

Field Worker (ECG Technician)-Two years ECG Technician Diploma from a recognized Institute. Candidates should be registered in the Telangana Para Medical council.

Field Worker-Bachelor in Nutrition/Social Work/Sociology/Anthropology/Psychology/Nursing from recognized University.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIN Field Worker Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download application form from the official website and send the same through email to- projectsnin2020recruitment@gmail.com on or before 10 February 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regard.