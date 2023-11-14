ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Field Staff & Other Posts, Salary upto Rs. 60,000

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has released the notification for the Field Staff and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other details here.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Tamil Nadu has invited online applications for various posts including Jr. Medical Officer, Sr. Technical Assistant, SRF, Project Assistant and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from November 28, 2023 onwards.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Walk-in-interview will be held from November 28 to 30, 2023 according to the posts schedule mentioned in the notification.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Jr. Medical Officer-2

Sr. Technical Assistant-4

SRF (Food and Nutrition)-6

SRF (Anthropology/Sociology/Social work)-2

Project Assistant (phlebotomist)-4

Field Worker-8

ICMR NIN Educational Qualification 2023

Jr. Medical Officer-MBBS/AYUSH/BDS Degree from a recognized university and registration in the

respective medical/AYUSH/dental council and willing to work in the field and able to understand

local language.

SRF (Food and Nutrition)-Master’s(M.Sc./MPH) Food & Nutrition, Home Science and willing to work in the field and able to understand local language.

SRF (Anthropology/Sociology/Social work)- Post Graduation (M.SC./M.A./MSW) in Anthropology/

Sociology/ Social Science / Social Work from a recognized university and willing to work in the

field and able to understand the local language.

Field Worker-12th pass in Science subject and willing to work in the field & able to understand the local language.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Consolidated salary (Rs.) For ICMR NIN Jobs 2023:

Jr. Medical Officer-60,000 +15,000 (FDA)

Sr. Technical Assistant-32,000 +12,000 (FDA)

SRF (Food and Nutrition)-44,450 +12000 (FDA)

SRF (Anthropology/Sociology/Social work)-44,450 +12,000 (FDA)

Project Assistant (phlebotomist)-31,000 +12,000 (FDA)

Field Worker-18,000 +10,000 FDA

How To Apply For ICMR NIN Recruitment 2023 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from www.nin.res.in and submit the same duly filled in along with one set of photocopies of certificates and one latest photograph and all the original certificates. Interview will be conducted from November 28 to 30, 2023.