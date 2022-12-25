ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 for Lab Technician/Health Assistant and others @main.icmr.nic.in: Check Eligibility

ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Pathology has invited applications for various posts including Laboratory Technician/ X-ray Technician /Health Assistant/Junior Medical Officer and other posts.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including MBBS/l2th pass in science/High School with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Notification Details ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job :
ADVT No. NIP/ICMR/TB/RS/2022-23/ 3469
Important Date ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Vacancy Details ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Junior Medical Officer-03
Laboratory Technician/ X-ray Technician-05
Health Assistant-06
Field Assistant-05
Eligibility Criteria ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Junior Medical Officer-MBBS from a recognized university.
Laboratory Technician/ X-ray Technician-l2th pass in science subjects and two
years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/desirable qualification/age limit/experience/job specifications and other updates for the posts.
How To Download: ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of ICMR-https://main.icmr.nic.in/
- Click on the link - ‘ Vacancy notification for contractual posts of Junior Medical Officer, Laboratory Technician/X-ray Technician, Health Assistant, Field Assistant' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the given link (separate link in according to posts) on or before 16 January 2023.