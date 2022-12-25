ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 for Lab Technician/Health Assistant and others @main.icmr.nic.in: Check Eligibility

ICMR NIP has invited online application for the 19 Lab Technician/Health Assistant Post on its official website. Check ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Pathology has invited applications for various posts including Laboratory Technician/ X-ray Technician /Health Assistant/Junior Medical Officer and other posts.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including MBBS/l2th pass in science/High School with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Notification Details ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

ADVT No. NIP/ICMR/TB/RS/2022-23/ 3469

Important Date ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Vacancy Details ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Junior Medical Officer-03

Laboratory Technician/ X-ray Technician-05

Health Assistant-06

Field Assistant-05

Eligibility Criteria ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Medical Officer-MBBS from a recognized university.

Laboratory Technician/ X-ray Technician-l2th pass in science subjects and two

years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/desirable qualification/age limit/experience/job specifications and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of ICMR-https://main.icmr.nic.in/ Click on the link - ‘ Vacancy notification for contractual posts of Junior Medical Officer, Laboratory Technician/X-ray Technician, Health Assistant, Field Assistant' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply ICMR NIP Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the given link (separate link in according to posts) on or before 16 January 2023.