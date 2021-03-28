ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 for Project Technician, DEO and Other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (ICMR-NIRTH), Jabalpur Jobs Notification: ICMR-NIRTH, Jabalpur has invited applications for the 11 posts of Project Scientist-B (Non-Medical), DEO Project Research Assistant, Project Technician -III/Laboratory Technician and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 on or before 07 April 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Master degree in Life Sciences/ Graduate/12th Pass/High School or equivalent with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application:07 April 2021

Vacancy Details:

Project Scientist-B (Non-Medical)-01 Posts

Project Research Assistant-03 Posts

Project Technician -III/Laboratory Technician- 3 Posts

Data Entry Operator-01 Posts

MTS- 3 Posts



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Project Scientist-B (Non-Medical)-First class Master degree in Life Sciences from a recognized University/ Institute. Or Second class M.Sc. + Ph.D. degree in relevant subject from a recognized University

Project Research Assistant-Graduate in Life Science from a recognized university with three years research/field work experience from a recognized Institutions or Master’s degree in Life Science subject.

Project Technician -III/Laboratory Technician- 12th Pass in Science subject and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or one-year DMLT plus one-year related field /laboratory experience.B.Sc. Degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream from recognized board with DOEACC ‘A’ level certification from a recognized institute and/or two years’ experience in EDP work at Government, autonomous, PSU or any other recognized institute. A speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

MTS- High School or equivalent.

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can download application from the websites www.nirth.res.in and www.icmr.nic.in and send the same along with detailed CV and all relevant documents via e-mail to nirthproject2020@gmail.com latest by 07 April 2021.