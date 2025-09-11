DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 OUT; Direct Link to Download BTELinx Diploma Marksheet PDF

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 11, 2025, 17:34 IST

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 on its official website. Students can access the direct result link provided here and follow the steps to check their BTELinx Diploma Result 2025 online.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) released the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 for the Supplementary Examinations. The BTELinx Diploma Result 2025 is now available online on the official websites btelinx.in and dtek.karnataka.gov.in. Students who appeared for the June/July 2025 Supplementary exams can check their btelinx.in results by entering their registration number and date of birth on the result portal.

As per the latest notice released on the official website the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result will be available on the official website on February 03, 2025. The notice states "The results of various Diploma Semester Examinations conducted by the Technical Examination Board in April/May 2025 will be published on June 06, 2025 on the BTELinx live web portal and www.bteresults.in."

Check the latest notice regarding the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 date by clicking the below link.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 Date

Direct Link to Download DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025

 The students can check their DTEK Diploma results on the official website- btelinx.in or dtek.karnataka.gov.in

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Download DTE Karnataka Diploma 2025

Candidates can check their diploma results online at the official website of DTE Karnataka. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTE Karnataka results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btelinx.in/dtek.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Diploma December 2024 Exam” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and click on “Submit” button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka DTE Diploma Result

DTE Karnataka released the Diploma Result 2025 mark sheet on its official website. The DTE Diploma Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025: Overview

The students who appeared in the DTE Karnataka Diploma exams can check their DTE Karnataka Diploma Results on the official website. Here we are providing the key highlights of the DTE Karnataka Diploma exam 2025

DTE Karnataka Diploma Exam 2025: Overview

Exam Name

June/July 2025 Supplementary Examinations

Conducting Body

Department of Technical Education, Karnataka

Exam Month

June/July 2025

Result Release Status

Released 

Official Websites

btelinx.in or dtek.karnataka.gov.in

