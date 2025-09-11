DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 OUT; Direct Link to Download BTELinx Diploma Marksheet PDF

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) released the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 for the Supplementary Examinations. The BTELinx Diploma Result 2025 is now available online on the official websites btelinx.in and dtek.karnataka.gov.in. Students who appeared for the June/July 2025 Supplementary exams can check their btelinx.in results by entering their registration number and date of birth on the result portal. As per the latest notice released on the official website the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result will be available on the official website on February 03, 2025. The notice states "The results of various Diploma Semester Examinations conducted by the Technical Examination Board in April/May 2025 will be published on June 06, 2025 on the BTELinx live web portal and www.bteresults.in."

Check the latest notice regarding the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 date by clicking the below link. DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 Date Direct Link to Download DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2025 The students can check their DTEK Diploma results on the official website- btelinx.in or dtek.karnataka.gov.in DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2025 Click here Steps to Download DTE Karnataka Diploma 2025 Candidates can check their diploma results online at the official website of DTE Karnataka. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTE Karnataka results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - btelinx.in/dtek.karnataka.gov.in Step 2: Click on the “Examinations” segment. Step 3: Click on the “Diploma December 2024 Exam” section available there. Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it