Assam School Holiday List in September 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

School Holiday List 2025 - September, the ninth month of the year, is a dynamic period globally, marked by a confluence of diverse traditions, significant community celebrations, and notable seasonal transitions. Many educational institutions schedule their half-yearly exams in September, making it an exceptionally busy time for students.
However, amidst this intense academic and extracurricular schedule, September also offers much-needed holidays and breaks. These pauses often strategically coincide with major festivals of cultural and religious significance, as well as local events influenced by prevailing weather patterns or harvest seasons. These breaks provide students and educators with opportunities for rest, cultural engagement, and community participation, balancing the demands of the school year. For a complete list of holidays in September, refer to the article below.
Assam School Holiday in September 2025
As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below.
Date
Event
12th September
Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
22 September
Mahalaya/Beginning of Navratri
29th September
Saptami
30th September - 2 October
Dusshera
Navratri 2025
In Assam, Navratri is primarily a celebration of Shakti, the divine feminine energy. Goddess Durga, in her various manifestations, is the central deity of worship. Devotees believe that during these nine nights, the Goddess descends to earth, bringing with her blessings of power, prosperity, and protection.
Kumari Puja: Assam's Navratri includes Kumari Puja, honoring young girls (5-9) as divine Mother manifestations with offerings and new clothes, stressing the sanctity of womanhood.
Community Pandals and Idols: Like elsewhere in India, community pandals showcasing artistic Durga idols, often as Mahishasuramardini, are set up locally. These pandals serve as lively religious and cultural hubs for devotees and visitors.
Aarti and Bhajans: During the nine nights of Navratri, daily aarti and devotional bhajans are performed in pandals and homes, accompanied by traditional drums and cymbals. Devotees gather to pray, sing, and seek the Goddess's blessings, creating a spiritual atmosphere.
Cultural Programs and Folk Dances: Assam's Navratri features cultural programs with traditional Assamese folk dances like Bihu and Sattriya, showcasing the region's artistic heritage and adding festive charm.
Bijoya Dashami and Idol Immersion: Bijoya Dashami (Dussehra) marks the culmination of Navratri, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. Idols are immersed, symbolizing her return, as devotees bid a heartfelt farewell and pray for her return next year.
