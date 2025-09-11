Assam School Holiday List in September 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
By Simran Akhouri
Sep 11, 2025, 17:35 IST

September is a significant month for students, marked by half-yearly examinations. However, it also offers important breaks for relaxation and cultural activities, often aligning with festivals or local events. For comprehensive information on school holidays in Chhattisgarh during September 2025, please refer to the article below.

Assam School Holiday List in September 2025

School Holiday List 2025 - September, the ninth month of the year, is a dynamic period globally, marked by a confluence of diverse traditions, significant community celebrations, and notable seasonal transitions. Many educational institutions schedule their half-yearly exams in September, making it an exceptionally busy time for students.

However, amidst this intense academic and extracurricular schedule, September also offers much-needed holidays and breaks. These pauses often strategically coincide with major festivals of cultural and religious significance, as well as local events influenced by prevailing weather patterns or harvest seasons. These breaks provide students and educators with opportunities for rest, cultural engagement, and community participation, balancing the demands of the school year. For a complete list of holidays in September, refer to the article below.

Assam School Holiday in September 2025

As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below.

Date

Event

12th September

Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

22 September

Mahalaya/Beginning of Navratri

29th September

Saptami

30th September - 2 October

Dusshera

Navratri 2025

In Assam, Navratri is primarily a celebration of Shakti, the divine feminine energy. Goddess Durga, in her various manifestations, is the central deity of worship. Devotees believe that during these nine nights, the Goddess descends to earth, bringing with her blessings of power, prosperity, and protection.

Kumari Puja: Assam's Navratri includes Kumari Puja, honoring young girls (5-9) as divine Mother manifestations with offerings and new clothes, stressing the sanctity of womanhood.

Community Pandals and Idols: Like elsewhere in India, community pandals showcasing artistic Durga idols, often as Mahishasuramardini, are set up locally. These pandals serve as lively religious and cultural hubs for devotees and visitors.

Aarti and Bhajans: During the nine nights of Navratri, daily aarti and devotional bhajans are performed in pandals and homes, accompanied by traditional drums and cymbals. Devotees gather to pray, sing, and seek the Goddess's blessings, creating a spiritual atmosphere.

Cultural Programs and Folk Dances: Assam's Navratri features cultural programs with traditional Assamese folk dances like Bihu and Sattriya, showcasing the region's artistic heritage and adding festive charm.

Bijoya Dashami and Idol Immersion: Bijoya Dashami (Dussehra) marks the culmination of Navratri, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. Idols are immersed, symbolizing her return, as devotees bid a heartfelt farewell and pray for her return next year.

State Wise School Holiday List in September 2025

Uttarakhand School Holiday List

Maharshtra School Holiday List

Telangana School Holiday List

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List

West Bengal School Holiday List

Kerala School Holiday List

Jharkhand School Holiday List

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday List

Gujarat School Holiday List

We aim to keep students, parents, and educators in Assam fully informed about all school holidays, both scheduled and unscheduled, to facilitate effective planning and communication. Please check back regularly for the latest updates on school holidays in Assam.


