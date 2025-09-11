Assam School Holiday List in September 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

School Holiday List 2025 - September, the ninth month of the year, is a dynamic period globally, marked by a confluence of diverse traditions, significant community celebrations, and notable seasonal transitions. Many educational institutions schedule their half-yearly exams in September, making it an exceptionally busy time for students. However, amidst this intense academic and extracurricular schedule, September also offers much-needed holidays and breaks. These pauses often strategically coincide with major festivals of cultural and religious significance, as well as local events influenced by prevailing weather patterns or harvest seasons. These breaks provide students and educators with opportunities for rest, cultural engagement, and community participation, balancing the demands of the school year. For a complete list of holidays in September, refer to the article below.

Assam School Holiday in September 2025 As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below. Date Event 12th September Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva 22 September Mahalaya/Beginning of Navratri 29th September Saptami 30th September - 2 October Dusshera Navratri 2025 In Assam, Navratri is primarily a celebration of Shakti, the divine feminine energy. Goddess Durga, in her various manifestations, is the central deity of worship. Devotees believe that during these nine nights, the Goddess descends to earth, bringing with her blessings of power, prosperity, and protection. Kumari Puja: Assam's Navratri includes Kumari Puja, honoring young girls (5-9) as divine Mother manifestations with offerings and new clothes, stressing the sanctity of womanhood.