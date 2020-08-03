ICMR VCRC Interview 2020 for Various Project Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR VCRC Interview 2020 for Various Posts Postponed: Indian Council of Medical Research- Vector Control Research Centre (ICMR VCRC) has postponed the Interview for the posts of Project Assistant, Scientist- B, Project Technician and other scheduled on 05/06/07 August 2020. All such candidates applied for the ICMR VCRC Recruitment for various posts can check the Postponement notification available on the official website of ICMR VCRC-main.icmr.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Indian Council of Medical Research- Vector Control Research Centre (ICMR VCRC), the Interview for the Project Assistant, Scientist- B, Project Technician and other has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The notification further says that the Walk-in-written Test and Interview to be held between 5-7th August 2020 at ICMR-VCRC, Puducherry have been postponed. The interested candidates may kindly send their duly filled-in applications by post to the address-The Director, ICMR-Vector Contrail Research Centre, Medical Complex, Indira Nagar, Puducherry-605006, on or before 16th August 2020.

Candidates applied for the Project Assistant, Scientist- B, Project Technician and other posts can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Indian Council of Medical Research- Vector Control Research Centre (ICMR VCRC) has invited applications for the Posts of Project Assistant, Scientist- B, Project Technician and other against Advertisement No-19/Project/2020. Selection for these posts is to be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the walk-in-written test/interview.

