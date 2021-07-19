ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 for Project Technician posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) has invited online application for the posts of Project Technician and other on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) has invited online application for the posts of Project Technician-III/Project Technician-II/Project Technician-I. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-written Test & Interview scheduled on 23 July 2021. Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 12th Standard/B.Sc., degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.



Notification Details for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No. 22/PROJECT/2021

Important Date for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-written Test & Interview: 23 July 2021

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Technician-III: 12th Standard pass in science subjects with any one of the following

(i) Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or

(ii) One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology + one year experience in a recognized organization or

(iii) Two years field/laboratory experience* in Government recognized organization

* B.Sc., degree shall be treated as 03 years experience

Project Technician-II: High School* or equivalent with five years experience in Public Health/Biomedical field from a Government Institution or recognized Institute.

*Intermediate with Science subjects and B.Sc., degree shall be treated as 02 & 03 years experience respectively

Project Technician-I High School* or equivalent with one year experience in Public Health/Biomedical field from a Government Institution or recognized Institute.

*Intermediate with Science subjects shall be treated as 02 years experience.



ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-written Test & Interview scheduled on 23 July 2021 with the application form from the website of ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre (http://vcrc.icmr.org.in). Candidates will have to fill the application form and bring all the original certificates of educational qualification (Certificate/Statement of marks), experience certificates, Aadhar Card along with one set of xerox of the same duly self-attested and a recent passport size photograph for attending the written test/interview.