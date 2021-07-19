ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 for Project Technician posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) has invited online application for the posts of Project Technician-III/Project Technician-II/Project Technician-I. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-written Test & Interview scheduled on 23 July 2021. Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 12th Standard/B.Sc., degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.
Notification Details for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Advertisement No. 22/PROJECT/2021
Important Date for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Date of walk-in-written Test & Interview: 23 July 2021
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Technician-III: 12th Standard pass in science subjects with any one of the following
(i) Two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or
(ii) One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology + one year experience in a recognized organization or
(iii) Two years field/laboratory experience* in Government recognized organization
* B.Sc., degree shall be treated as 03 years experience
Project Technician-II: High School* or equivalent with five years experience in Public Health/Biomedical field from a Government Institution or recognized Institute.
*Intermediate with Science subjects and B.Sc., degree shall be treated as 02 & 03 years experience respectively
Project Technician-I High School* or equivalent with one year experience in Public Health/Biomedical field from a Government Institution or recognized Institute.
*Intermediate with Science subjects shall be treated as 02 years experience.
ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ICMR VCRC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-written Test & Interview scheduled on 23 July 2021 with the application form from the website of ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre (http://vcrc.icmr.org.in). Candidates will have to fill the application form and bring all the original certificates of educational qualification (Certificate/Statement of marks), experience certificates, Aadhar Card along with one set of xerox of the same duly self-attested and a recent passport size photograph for attending the written test/interview.
