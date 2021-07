RPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Lecturer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Application Process

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online application for 13 Lecturer Posts in Ayurveda and other departments including Panchkarma, Agad Tantra and others on its official website. Check details here.

RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited application for 13 Lecturer Posts in Ayurveda and other departments against Advt no Lecturer/M.M.M. /EP-I/2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 16 July 2021 to 04 August 2021.

Notification Details for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 :

Advt No: Lecturer/M.M.M. /EP-I/2021&22

Date: 12-07-2021

Important Date for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 16 July 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application : 04 August 2021



Vacancy Details for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Lecturer-13 Posts

Kayachikitsa-02

Dravyaguna Vigyan-02

Rachna Sharir-01

Shalya Tantra-01

Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga-01

Kriya Sharir-01

Agad Tantra-01

Shalakya Tantra-01

Panchkarma-01

Rog Nidan-01

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A degree in Ayurved from a University established by law in India or a statutory Board/Faculty/Examining body or Indian Medicine

or its equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. and

A Post-graduate qualification in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

Working Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture

Pay Matrix Level for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Matrix Level-L-14

How to Apply for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 through the online mode with the application format available on the official website- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 16 July 2021 to 04 August 2021.