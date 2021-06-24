HPPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 Assistant Engineer/Assistant Officer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified for recruitment of total 40 posts of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Officer posts on its official website. Check details here.

HPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) invited applications for recruitment of total 40 posts of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Officer posts in various departments. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for HPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 21 July 2021.

Out of total 40 posts, there are 20 are for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), 07 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 08 for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee -Electrical), 01 for Assistant Officer -Executive Trainee - Law, 02 for Assistant Officer - Executive Trainee - Finance and 02 for Assistant officer - Executive Trainee Personnel.

Advertisement No: - 20/6-2021, 21/6-2021, 22/6-2021, 23/6-2021, 24/6-2021, 25/6-2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 July 2021

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-20

Assistant Engineer (Civil)- 07

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee -Electrical)-08

Assistant Officer -Executive Trainee - Law-01

Assistant Officer - Executive Trainee - Finance-02

Assistant officer - Executive Trainee Personnel- 02

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering discipline with least 55% marks, in case of SC/ST/ Internal HPPTCL candidates and for other categories 60% marks having passed the degree from a recognized University / Institution of India. AMIE shall be recognized for internal candidates who were enrolled with the institutions having permanent recognition upto 31.05.2013.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)- Degree in Civil Engineering discipline with least 55% marks, in case of SC/ST/ Internal candidates of HPPTCL & for other categories 60% marks having passed the Degree from a recognized University / Institution of India. AMIE shall be recognized for internal candidate who were enrolled with institutions having permanent recognition upto 31.05.2013.

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee -Electrical)-Full time B.E./B.Tech. (Electrical) or B.E./B.Tech. (Electrical and Electronics)/M.Tech.(Electrical)/Post Graduate Diploma in Hydro Power Plant engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India with at least 55% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL).

Assistant Officer -Executive Trainee - Law-Full Time Graduate Degree in Law from a recognized University/Institute with two (2) years experience with at least 50% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL) candidates and 55% marks in case of other categories.

Assistant Officer - Executive Trainee - Finance-Full Time CA/ICWA/M.Com/MBA (Finance) with B.Com from a recognized University / Institute with at least 50% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL) candidates and 55% marks in case of other categories.

Assistant officer - Executive Trainee Personnel- Full time graduate with MBA (HR/Personnel) or equivalent (Full time degree PGDM from IIMs is also equivalent) with at least 50% marks in case of SC/ST/internal (HPPCL) candidates and 55% marks in case of other categories

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the these posts online by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on or before 21 July 2021.