ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 for Scientist-B, Research Assistant and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Kerala Unit has invited applications for the posts of Scientist-B, Research Assistant, DEO and other. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 14 May 2021.
Notification Details for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advt No. 01/2021/NIV/KU
Important Date for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 May 2021
Vacancy Details for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Scientist-B (Medical)-01
Scientist-B(Non Medical)-01
Sr.Investigator-02
Research Assistant-01
Lab Technician–III-02
Data Entry Operator-01
Project Technician –II-02
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Scientist-B (Medical)-MBBS Degree with one year Research / MD in Microbiology/Community Medicine (PSM).
Scientist-B(Non Medical)-1st Class Master’s Degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Virology from a recognized university with two years experience in research field or 2nd class Master’s Degree with PhD in relevant subject.
Sr. Investigator-Graduate (Three year Degree) from a recognized university with three years work experience (from a recognized institution) or Master’s degree in Social Science subjects (Anthropology/Social Work/Sociology)
Research Assistant-Graduate (Three year Degree) in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Medical Laboratory Technology or relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience (from a recognized institution) or Master degree in relevant subjects. Lab Technician–III-12th pass in Science subjects and Two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or related subject or One year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or Two years field/laboratory experience in Government recognized organization.
Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12" pass in Science stream from recognized board with DOEACC ‘ A’ LEVEL from a recognized institute and or 2 years experience in EDP work in Government Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization. A speed of not less than 1500 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.
Project Technician –II-High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a recognized institute or certificate of one year training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade.
Check short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested candidates can apply to the Director, NIV Pune in the prescribed format by email to nivkeralaoffice@gmail.com. The prescribed format of application form can be downloaded from NIV website www.niv.co.in. The closing date of application is 14 May 2021.