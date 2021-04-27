ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 for Scientist-B, Research Assistant and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Kerala Unit has invited applications for the posts of Scientist-B, Research Assistant, DEO and other. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 14 May 2021.

Notification Details for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt No. 01/2021/NIV/KU

Important Date for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 May 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Scientist-B (Medical)-01

Scientist-B(Non Medical)-01

Sr.Investigator-02

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician–III-02

Data Entry Operator-01

Project Technician –II-02



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist-B (Medical)-MBBS Degree with one year Research / MD in Microbiology/Community Medicine (PSM).

Scientist-B(Non Medical)-1st Class Master’s Degree in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Virology from a recognized university with two years experience in research field or 2nd class Master’s Degree with PhD in relevant subject.

Sr. Investigator-Graduate (Three year Degree) from a recognized university with three years work experience (from a recognized institution) or Master’s degree in Social Science subjects (Anthropology/Social Work/Sociology)

Research Assistant-Graduate (Three year Degree) in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Medical Laboratory Technology or relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience (from a recognized institution) or Master degree in relevant subjects. Lab Technician–III-12th pass in Science subjects and Two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or related subject or One year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or Two years field/laboratory experience in Government recognized organization.

Data Entry Operator-Intermediate or 12" pass in Science stream from recognized board with DOEACC ‘ A’ LEVEL from a recognized institute and or 2 years experience in EDP work in Government Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized organization. A speed of not less than 1500 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Project Technician –II-High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a recognized institute or certificate of one year training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade.

Check short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR-NIV Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply to the Director, NIV Pune in the prescribed format by email to nivkeralaoffice@gmail.com. The prescribed format of application form can be downloaded from NIV website www.niv.co.in. The closing date of application is 14 May 2021.