ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26: The ICSE class 9 Spanish syllabus is designed in a way to provide a strong foundation in the Spanish language. It will help the students develop 4 major skills: listening, speaking, reading, and writing. The curriculum is designed in a way to build vocabulary, grammar and also get an understanding of the Spanish language. Check this article to download the syllabus for FREE.
CISCE is a world-renowned educational board that ensures the delivery of high-quality education to students in both India and abroad. The board offers a wide range of subjects that promote holistic growth in students.
Also, check: ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26
ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26: Highlights
Students can check the important highlights here for the ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26:
|
Aspect
|
Description
|
Examination Name
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)
|
Board Name
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations
|
Reach
|
Followed by schools in India and abroad.
|
Curriculum
|
Focuses on a holistic education with core academics, creative expression, life skills, and values.
|
Subjects Offered
|
Wide range of subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Computer Science, Art, Music, Physical Education, etc.
|
Board Exams
|
Conducted in February-March for Class 9.
|
Recognition
|
Certificates are recognised by most universities and institutions for higher education in India and abroad.
|
Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26: What Are The Aims Of The Syllabus?
Students can check the aims of the syllabus below:
1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills, i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.
2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.
3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of Spanish.
4. To develop an intercultural awareness.
5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words, and for them to understand the use of correct language.
6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.
7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.
8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.
ICSE Class 9 Spanish Key Pointers
-
Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.
-
There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.
ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26
Students can get the complete syllabus in a table format below:
|
1. Composition
|
Candidates will be required to write, in Spanish, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.
|
2. Letter
|
Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment.
|
3. Comprehension
|
An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in Spanish. Questions based on the given passage will be set, to be answered in Spanish, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.
|
4. Grammar
|
This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in Spanish correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions.
|
5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing:
|
|
Annexe
|
Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching:
|
1. Topic A - Myself
|
2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel
|
3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle
|
Teaching and study resource books:
NOTE from CISCE:
-
The Class X - ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.
-
The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.
-
The Council has not prescribed a bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject.
Internal Assessment - 20 marks
Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:
-
Class IX: Three assessments in the course of the year.
The Pattern of Assessment
|
a) Listening Skills
|
A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided.
|
b) Speaking Skills
|
Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes.
Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event.
A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalised.
It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.
|
c) Creative Writing Skills
|
Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.
Students can check the FREE PDF of the syllabus below:
|
ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation