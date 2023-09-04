ICSI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Executive & Consultant Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICSI Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited application for the 23 Executive & Consultant posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

ICSI Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the recruitment notification in the Employment News (2-8) September 2023. Institution is set to recruit multiple posts at its headquarters at New Delhi/ Noida, regional offices and

chapter offices across India.

A total of 23 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Executive (Academics), Executive Assistant, Senior Consultant (Infrastructure), Senior Consultant (Operations) and others.

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts by clicking on the hyperlink provided at the notification. The link will be active on or before September 20th, 2023.

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive (Academics) -10

Executive Assistant-10

Senior Consultant (Infrastructure)-1

Senior Consultant (IT)-1

Senior Consultant (Operations)-1

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Executive (Academics) -Candidates should have a Graduate degree in Commerce from a recognized University and ACS /ACA / ACMA, OR

PG degree in Economics/ Commerce/ Management/ Law or equivalent with 50% marks.

Executive Assistant-Candidates should have Graduate in Commerce.

Senior Consultant (Infrastructure)-Candidates should have B.E /B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized Universities / Institutes.

Senior Consultant (IT)-Candidates should have MCA or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or equivalent with 1st or 2nd Division from recognized Institute / University.

Senior Consultant (Operations)-Candidates should have MBA / PGDBM or equivalent degree/ Diploma with 50% marks (of at least 2 year duration) (with specialization in either HR, Finance or Operations Management)

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

ICSI Recruitment 2023: Pay Level as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/(Rs.) Gross Salary per Annum (Rs. in Lakhs)

Executive (Academics) -Level 8 (47600-151100)/10.2

Executive Assistant-Level 4 (25500-81100)/05.7

Senior Consultant (Infrastructure)-Between 09 -18 Lakhs per annum (Consolidated)

Senior Consultant (IT)-Between 09 -18 Lakhs per annum (Consolidated)

Senior Consultant (Operations)-Between 09 -18 Lakhs per annum (Consolidated)

Apply Online Link







ICSI Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For ICSI Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.