IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 OUT at idbibank.in: Check Direct Download PGDBF Call Letter Link

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023: IDBI Bank (IDBI) released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download the IDBI Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. idbibank.in. After downloading the admit card, they should check the details given in the admit card carefully and if there is any problem with it then the will have to contact the examination regulator.
IDBI Jr Assistant Manager Admit Card Download Link
The exam will be conducted on 20 October. The candidates are required to carry their admit card at the exam centre on the scheduled date and time. The link to download the admit card is given in this article below:
|IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023
|Check Download Link
Credentials required to download IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023
To download IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Call Letter 2023, candidates need to enter the following login credentials-
- Registration Number
- Password/Date of Birth
- How to Download IDBI Jr Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 ?
The step-by-step procedure to download the admit card is given below:
Step 1: Visit the website of IDBI Bank - idbibank.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Call Letter for Online Examination’ given against ‘Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF – 2023 - 24’
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download IDBI PGDBF Admit Card
Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card
IDBI PGDBF Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Details
The candidates can check the exam pattern in the table given below:
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Exam Duration
|Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation
|60
|60
|2 hours
|English Language
|40
|40
|Quantitative Aptitude
|40
|40
|General / Economy / Banking
Awareness
|50
|50
|Total
|200
|200
Documents Required at Exam Centre:
- Call letter
- Photocopy of photo ID proof and its original copy (Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof)
- Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable)
- Ball-point pen & blue ink stamp pad. Sheets of paper will be provided which can be used for rough work or taking down the question number you would like to review at the end of the test before
submitting the answers.
The recruitment is being carried out for admission to IDBI-PGDBF through Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru and Nitte Education International Pvt. Ltd. (NEIPL), Greater Noida, agaoinst 600 seats. Those who successfully complete the 1-year PGDBF course and f of fulfill the eligibility criteria of age, educational qualification etc.cIDBI Bank will be hired as Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”).