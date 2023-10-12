IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 OUT at idbibank.in: Check Direct Download PGDBF Call Letter Link

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card has been released at idbibank.in. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the direct link to download IDBI PGDBF Call Letter, steps to download and other details below.

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023: IDBI Bank (IDBI) released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download the IDBI Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. idbibank.in. After downloading the admit card, they should check the details given in the admit card carefully and if there is any problem with it then the will have to contact the examination regulator.

The exam will be conducted on 20 October. The candidates are required to carry their admit card at the exam centre on the scheduled date and time. The link to download the admit card is given in this article below:

Credentials required to download IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023

To download IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Call Letter 2023, candidates need to enter the following login credentials-

Registration Number

Password/Date of Birth

How to Download IDBI Jr Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 ?

The step-by-step procedure to download the admit card is given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of IDBI Bank - idbibank.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Call Letter for Online Examination’ given against ‘Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF – 2023 - 24’

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download IDBI PGDBF Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

IDBI PGDBF Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Details

The candidates can check the exam pattern in the table given below:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Exam Duration Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 60 2 hours English Language 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 General / Economy / Banking

Awareness 50 50 Total 200 200

Documents Required at Exam Centre:

Call letter

Photocopy of photo ID proof and its original copy (Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof)

Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable)

Ball-point pen & blue ink stamp pad. Sheets of paper will be provided which can be used for rough work or taking down the question number you would like to review at the end of the test before

submitting the answers.

The recruitment is being carried out for admission to IDBI-PGDBF through Manipal School of Banking, Bengaluru and Nitte Education International Pvt. Ltd. (NEIPL), Greater Noida, agaoinst 600 seats. Those who successfully complete the 1-year PGDBF course and f of fulfill the eligibility criteria of age, educational qualification etc.cIDBI Bank will be hired as Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”).