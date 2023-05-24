IDBI Executive Jobs 2023 for 1036 Vacancies

IDBI Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 1036 Executive Vacancies

IDBI Recruitment 2023 is out on the official website for 1036 Executives on a contract basis. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, including the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023.

IDBI
IDBI

IDBI, has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 1036 vacancies on a contract basis on its official website - https://www.idbibank.in

As per the notification, the application process started on May 24, 2023, and will end on June 07, 2023. Interested candidates for IDBI Executive can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the IDBI Executive Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the Online test, Document Verification and Pre Recruitment Medical Test.

Candidates can check here the information according to the notice released by IDBI for Executives on contract. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023: Overview

IDBI Recruitment will fill 1036 positions for Executives. 

Check out the important details for the IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 listed here.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

IDBI

Posts Name

Executives

Total Vacancies

1036

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 24, 2023

Selection process

Online Test

 

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 1036 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by IDBI Executive. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

IDBI Executive Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

IDBI Executive Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 24, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 24, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 07, 2023

Written Test

July 02, 2023(Tentative)

 

IDBI Executive Application Fees

The category wise application fees for IDBI Executive recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs. 200

All other Categories

Rs. 1000

 

 IDBI Executive Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 1036 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023

Designation

Number of Posts

Executive on Contract

1036

Total

1036



IDBI Executive Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have completed the graduation on or before May 01, 2023.

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on May 01, 2023, all the candidates applying for the posts should be of minimum 20 years of age and a maximum of 25 years of age i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than May 2, 1998 and not later than May 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive). However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. Norms

 

IDBI Executive Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Written Test
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

IDBI Executive Salary

As per the recruitment notification, initially the contracts of the candidates for a period of 1 year and may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years. 

The remuneration will be Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year, Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year, and Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service.

 

Steps to Apply for the posts

  1. Visit the official website of IDBI.
  2. On the homepage, click on Careers (scroll to the last of the page).
  3. On the careers page click on - “Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2023”
  4. Now click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
  5. Now click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter your details personal, and educational qualifications
  6. Now, you can proceed to upload a Photo, Signature, Thumb impression, Hand-written declaration, and Scribe declaration (if opted for scribe)
  7. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  8. Submit the application and download it for future reference.

FAQ

What is the pay scale for an Executive?

Selected candidates will be paid fixed remuneration of Rs.29,000 which is reviewed for extension on year to year basis.

What is the selection process for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be selected after assessment with an online test, document verification and medical examination.

How many posts have been announced in IDBI Executive recruitment?

A total of 1036 posts have been announced in the IDBI Executive recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 be released?

The IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 24, 2023, on its official website. However, the application process also started from May 24, 2023.

