IDBI Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 1036 Executive Vacancies

IDBI Recruitment 2023 is out on the official website for 1036 Executives on a contract basis. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, including the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023.

IDBI, has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 1036 vacancies on a contract basis on its official website - https://www.idbibank.in

As per the notification, the application process started on May 24, 2023, and will end on June 07, 2023. Interested candidates for IDBI Executive can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the IDBI Executive Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the Online test, Document Verification and Pre Recruitment Medical Test.

Candidates can check here the information according to the notice released by IDBI for Executives on contract. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023: Overview

IDBI Recruitment will fill 1036 positions for Executives.

Check out the important details for the IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 listed here.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority IDBI Posts Name Executives Total Vacancies 1036 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 24, 2023 Selection process Online Test

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 1036 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by IDBI Executive. Download the official notification through the link given below.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

IDBI Executive Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

IDBI Executive Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 24, 2023 Online Application Begins May 24, 2023 Online Application closes on June 07, 2023 Written Test July 02, 2023(Tentative)

IDBI Executive Application Fees

The category wise application fees for IDBI Executive recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 200 All other Categories Rs. 1000

IDBI Executive Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 1036 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Designation Number of Posts Executive on Contract 1036 Total 1036







IDBI Executive Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have completed the graduation on or before May 01, 2023.

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on May 01, 2023, all the candidates applying for the posts should be of minimum 20 years of age and a maximum of 25 years of age i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than May 2, 1998 and not later than May 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive). However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. Norms

IDBI Executive Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Written Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

IDBI Executive Salary

As per the recruitment notification, initially the contracts of the candidates for a period of 1 year and may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years.

The remuneration will be Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year, Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year, and Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service.

Steps to Apply for the posts