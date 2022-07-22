IDBI Executive Result 2022 (Released) @idbibank.in: Download Marks Link and PDF for DV and PRMT

IDBI Executive Result 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has just uploaded the marks of all candidates who have participated in the IDBI Executive Exam 2022 on idbibank.in. Candidates who scored the minimum required marks are required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and Pre- Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Such candidates can download IDBI Result by clicking on IDBI Executive Result Link given below:

How to Download IDBI Executive Result 2022 ?

The candidates can download the result by visiting the official website and then the ‘Career’ Section. After that, they are required to click on the result provided on the website. Thereafter, provide your Registration No and Date of Birth.

As per the official notice, “You are required to undergo Document Verification (DV) and Pre- Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT) as part of the further selection process. You may accordingly report for DV and PRMT at the centre on the date and time mentioned in the email communication sent to you. Details of the contact person and the venue for reporting for the medical examination are given in Annexure I (click here). The list of documents to be brought for document verification is given in Annexure II (click here). Any request for a change in the date and center for DV or PRMT will not be entertained. Your final selection will be subject to you being found medically fit as per medical fitness standards of the Bank besides verification / submission of requisite certificates / documents to the satisfaction of the Bank”

IDBI Executive Exam was conducted on 09 July 2022 (Saturday).