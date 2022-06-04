IGCAR Admit Card 2022 for Group C Posts: Download @igcar.gov.in

IGCAR Admit Card 2022 has been released by Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research for Group C Posts at igcar.gov.in. Candidates can download the IGCAR Group C Call Letter Here.

IGCAR Admit Card 2022 for Group C Posts: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has uploaded the admit card for the online exam for all Group C Posts such as Technician/B (Crane Operator), Stenographer Grade 3, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Driver, (OG), Security Guard, Work Assistant and Canteen Assistant. Candidates can download IGCAR Group C Admit Card on the official website igcar.gov.in. They are also facilitated with the IGCAR Admit Card Link given below. As per the official website, "Admit Card for Online examination is live for all Group-C Post against IGCAR Advt. No. 02/2021."

Candidates can check the steps to download IGCAR Admit Card 2022 from this page:

The candidates should bring an original Photo ID Proof along with the admit card to the test centre such as Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Pan Card, Aadhar Card.

IGCAR Group C Stage 1 Preliminary exam will have 50 objective type questions of 1-hour duration. The Stage 2 online objective type exam will be of 2 hours of duration with 50 questions. Both exam will be conducted in a single session.

How to Download IGCAR Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of IGCAR i.e. igcar.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ and then go to ‘Scientific / Technical Officer, Technician, Stipendiary Trainee Category-I, Category-II and Administrative Posts. Click here for more information’ given against 'Advertisement No.02/2021' It will redirect to a new page - https://i-register.in/igcarcertin2/Home.html Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR GROUP-C POST’ Now, enter your registration number and Registered Login Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Now, book your slot Check your exam date and time Now, click on 'Download Admit Card' Download IGCAR Exam Admit Card

IGCAR Result 2022 will b declared on the official website. Hence, the candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for further instructions or updates.