IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 32 Doctors and Tutors

IGIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS Patna) has invited applications for the Senior Resident/Tutor posts. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 April and 18 April 2020.

Important Date:

Walk in interview for Senior Resident/Tutor - 17 April and 18 April 2020

Time - at 11: 00 AM

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS Patna) Senior Resident/Tutor Vacancy Details

Obs. & Gynaecology - 2

Biochemistry - 2

Gastroenterology - 3

Pharmacology - 1

Dentistry - 1

Anatomy - 1

Chest & TB - 1

Ophthalmology - 1

Physiology - 1

Skin & V.D. - 1

Nuclear Medicine - 2

General Medicine - 4

General Medicine (Emergency) -3

Nephrology5Neurology - 4

Salary:

Rs. 67700 during 1st year

Rs. 69700 for 2nd year

Rs. 71800 for 3rd year + NPA + Usual Allowances.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident/Tutor Job

Educational Qualification:

A Medical qualification as included in schedule I & II MCA Act.

M.C.I./ DCI- (For Dentistry) recognized P.G. qualification of MD/ MS/ MDS (For Dentistry) in Specialization concerned or allied Surgical/ Medical Specialty.

A Postgraduate Medical Degree Viz. MD in Emergency Medicine, For the Post of Medical Emergency in case of non-availability of candidate with emergency medicine qualification, candidate with M.D. Medicine will be considered for theses posts

How to Apply for Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS Patna) Senior Resident/Tutor

The eligible persons can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled to the office of Office Chamber of the Director, IGIMS, Patna - 14 on scheduled date and time. They should carry the application form and photocopies and originals of documents with two passport size photographs may come for walk-in-interview on date and time mentioned above.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500 (Rs. 150 for SC/ST)

IGIMS Patna Notification and Application Form Link