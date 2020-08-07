IIFT 2021: All about Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Important Dates and Admit Card

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) organises a separate MBA entrance exam for the aspirants seeking bright career in the domain of International Management. The Entrance Exam is popularly known by the name of the premier institute i.e. IIFT exam. National Testing Agency (NTA) is the official exam conducting body that conducts IIFT on behalf of the institute, Aspirants applying to IIFT exam are eligible to seek admission to MBA (IB) 2021-23 batch for entry in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada campuses in India. The IIFT 2021 exam will be conducted in online mode unlike other online MBA exams. The online registration for the exam is expected to begin from the 2nd week of September this year. There has been a delay in the registration process unlike the past years due to the spread of COVID19 which has forced universities to change the way they have been using to shortlist the candidates for admission.

As per the general trend, every year more than 55,000 aspirants take the competitive exam to become a part of the prestigious IIFT family. The screening at every step is very rigorous and the candidates are selected with great efforts. In this detailed article, we will guide you about the requirements and instruction which you must follow before appearing for the entrance examination.

IIFT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility as the dictionary defined as “a state of being chosen” for a particular task. Here eligibility criteria define the set of rules which a candidate must follow to qualify for giving an entrance. Hence, to avoid any chance of being disqualified at later stage, as a potential aspirant you must pay careful attention to this aspect at the very beginning. The eligibility criteria for IIFT 2021 are:

Recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any discipline Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by beginning of October of the year of start of the course. No age limit.

Also Read: IIFT Detailed Eligibility Criteria

How to Register for IIFT 2021

Registration for an entrance exam is the stepping stone to start preparing for the target which you are aiming for. Simultaneously, it is more important to be aware of all the steps which are involved in registration. If you missed even one step, your application form will be rejected.

IIFT Application Fees*

Here is the application fee for the IIFT exam for the previous years. The IIFT 2021 application fee will be updated as the official notification is released by NTA:-

Category Application Fee 2019 (INR) Application Fee 2020 (INR) General / OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 1650/- 2000/- SC/ST/PH 825/- 1000/-

This year the application fee has been escalated from INR 1550/- to INR 1650/- for the General Category candidates.

*The university holds all the rights to change the application fee for the current year.

Mode of Application fee Payment

Aspirants can pay the application fee via online mode, through debit and credit card.

Also Read: IIFT Registration Process

IIFT 2021 Test Centers

Testing Centers are those cities/areas/places where test is conducted for the aspirants by the organizing body. It is important to be aware of the testing centers of an entrance exam in which you are applying. This information would help you in making a decision, whether you want to appear for the exam or not. What arrangements would be required in future if you are aiming to give this entrance and the testing center is not in your city? How will you plan to appear in this entrance if the testing center is far off from the nearby town?

The information of testing centers would remove such queries and you can make arrangements accordingly beforehand. Untill now, IIFT conducted exams in these 20 cities (testing Centers) every year. The updated list of the IIFT test centers is out and available at the link provided below. Find out if your city has made it to the list of IIFT test centers.

Also Read: List of IIFT Test Centers

IIFT 2021 Admit Card

IIFT releases the admit card generally two weeks before the date of the examination. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official website of the institute. IIFT Admit card is a mandatory document which every candidate must carry to the Test center. The admit card needs to be preserved till the final admission process is not complete. Candidates are required to access the admit card using their login details and no candidate shall be informed personally about the availability of the admit card via personal medium of communication such as email or SMS.

Also Read: How to download IIFT Admit Card

IIFT 2021 Exam Pattern

Every entrance exam has its unique structure and pattern. IIFT also has a distinct pattern of its own. This paper is still conducted on traditional, paper and pen based format. The entrance exam is conducted for 120 minutes and tests the aptitude of the candidates by putting 120 standardized questions. The pattern and syllabus of the question paper is intimated to the candidate before-hand.

Here is a snapshot of the IIFT exam pattern that was followed for the pen and paper based paper. From now, as the IIFT exam will be conducted in the online format, the updated details are expected to be releasing soon and shall be updated here:

IIFT Paper Structure Details Total Number of Questions 120 Number of Choices per question 4 Marks for Correct Choice Varied (0.5 for G.K, 0.75 for Vocab, 0.75 for RC and 1 for LR, DI and Quant) Deduction for Incorrect Choice 1/3rd of marks allotted Test duration 120 minutes (2 hours)

Students are allowed to mark the OMR sheet for selecting answers using pencil only. IIFT follows differential marking scheme.

*IIFT reserves rights to make changes in the paper pattern whenever required.

IIFT 2021 Syllabus

The syllabus of IIFT exam comprises of topics from four sections namely Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Knowledge and Awareness. Aspirants can prepare for the every section by preparing a strategic plan to score a good percentile. So here is the list of few topics from where questions in the exam are expected to test the aptitude of the aspirants.

For detailed information about the IIFT syllabus, click on the link provided below and find out all the important topics from exam perspective.

Also Read: IIFT Section-wise Detailed Syllabus

IIFT Selection Process

Based on marks obtained in the written test, candidates are called for Group Discussion and Interview to be held between fourth week of January and middle of February at Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. In all there are four campuses in which aspirants can seek admission to MBA (IB) programme.

IIFT Campuses

IIFT Delhi

IIFT Kolkata

IIFT Tanzania

IIFT Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh)

Also Read: IIFT Selection Process

IIFT 2021 Important Dates

IIFT Exam is generally held either on the last Sunday of November or on the first Sunday of December. IIFT exam is generally scheduled for the first Sunday of December, however the dates will be confirmed once the official notification is out soon. So read on the detailed article provided below to find out the important events in the exam timeline.

Also Read: IIFT Important Dates

IIFT 2021 Result

IIFT Exam result is one of the most awaited results among the MBA Aspirants after the CAT Result. The exam is taken up by approximately 50000 – 60000 aspirants every year. Aspirants get a golden opportunity to seek admission to the 2 years full time MBA (International Business) domain by getting an admission ticket to IIFT. Till last year, the institute releases the result on the official website. However, as the exam is being organised by NTA, this year, the result there are chances that NTA will declare the result. IIFT result is generally declared in the month of January. However, the IIFT exam result for the year 2020 was declared on 11th December. After the result is announced, shortlisted candidates will receive a call for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Also Read: How to download IIFT Exam Result

IIFT 2021 Exam Highlights

IIFT is a premier B-School of India and has ranked 26th in National Institutional Ranking Framework which is composed and released by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) annually. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The institute conduct separate entrance exam i.e. IIFT, which grants admission to the aspirants in their MBA (International Business) course. The Institute has two campuses: one in Delhi and the other in Kolkata MBA (IB) is a residential programme and all the students are compulsorily required to stay in the hostel.

For seeking more information and details regarding IIFT 2021, keep visiting jagranjosh.com For more information related to MBA Admission/Entrance Notifications, please visit here.