IIFT Selection Process 2020 - All about selection rounds, criteria, and admission cutoff

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has commenced the admission process for MBA (IB) 2020-22 programme. The selection procedure of IIFT 2020 commences after the declaration of the result. Candidates can apply for various courses and the campuses of their preference till March 15. Applicants can visit the official website to obtain the IIFT admission form.

IIFT has opened admission process for programms namely:

MBA (IB) weekend programme 2019-22 at the Kolkata campus

MA (economics-specialisation in trade and finance) both Delhi and Kolkata campus

Certificate programme in export-import management, Delhi campus

Candidates need to visit the official website i.e. tedu.iift.ac.in, to fill the application form. After filling the form, candidates can make the payment online.

However, the admission process for the regular MBA (IB) programme differs from the above mentioned programmes. After the IIFT 2020 result, those candidates who passed the IIFT exam will be shortlisted for the selection procedure. The IIFT 2020 selection procedure is conducted for admission to IIFT Delhi and Kolkata Campus. The selection procedure of IIFT comprises two steps: IIFT written test and Group Discussion/ Personal Interview/ Written Ability Test (WAT). After candidates take the entrance exam they will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in the exam for the IIFT selection procedure. Post the exam, candidates will move to the next step where candidates will be called for the GD/ PI/ WAT rounds.

In this article, we bring to you complete details pertaining to the IIFT 2020 selection procedure.

IIFT Selection Procedure 2020

Let us take a look at the important dates related to the IIFT 2020:

S.No. IIFT 2020 Events Important Dates 1 IIFT Exam Date 1st December 2 IIFT Result Date 13th December 3 Selection Procedure of IIFT 23rd December 4 IIFT 2020 Admissions March 2020

IIFT 2020 Selection Stages

After the IIFT exam was conducted on December 1, 2019 and the result was declared on 13th December by NTA, i.e. the official exam conducting body of IIFT exam. Candidates will be shortlisted for the selection procedure on the basis of the IIFT cut-off. Candidates must meet the IIFT cut off in order to become eligible for the IIFT selection procedure 2020.

Let us take a look at the stages of IIFT selection procedure:

Written Ability Test (WAT)/ Essay Writing

The WAT stage will take place after the first stage when the IIFT 2020 exam is conducted. In this stage selected candidates will be asked to write an essay or answer the questions based on the comprehension given. The essay writing round is conducted in order to assess candidates’ writing abilities. After the WAT stage, students will then have to appear for the GD/ PI round.

GD/ PI

The group discussion and personal interview rounds are the most common selection procedures. This round is conducted by majority of the B-schools in India. Here shortlisted students will be called for group discussion and personal interview rounds. The main objective of the round is to assess candidates verbal and communication skills.

Candidates who clear the WAT, GD and PI rounds will be eligible for admission to the MBA (IB) course at Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada Campuses. Apart from the above rounds of selection, performance in the Academics, Work experience and other parameters will also be considered at the time of admission offer.

IIFT Cut-Offs 2020

Here are the IIFT 2020 cut-off for all the 3 campuses of the institute:

IIFT campus Expected Cut off out of 100 Delhi 41 Kolkata 38 Kakinada 33

