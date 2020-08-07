IIFT 2021 Eligibility Criteria: All about Age Limit, Education Qualification, Work Experience

IIFT eligibility criteria is a set of rules and regulations that the exam conducting body i.e. IIFT has set for all the candidates interested to apply for the MBA entrance exam. The eligibility conditions talks about the age limit, and minimum qualification that a candidate must hold before applying for the IIFT exam.

NTA is the official exam conducting body for IIFT 2021 and it has the sole responsibility of releasing the eligibility criteria for the aspirants eligible to apply for the exam. IIFT 2021 registration is expected to commence from 2nd week of September 2020 for the MBA aspirants. Alternatively, the MBA entrance exam is also expected to be scheduled for the 1st Sunday of December 2020 for admission to MBA (IB) 2021-23 program. IIFT conducts the MBA entrance exam to grant admission to aspirants in MBA (International Business) which is offered in the campuses of the institute located in Delhi and Kolkata.

So before you apply for one of the most sought after MBA entrance exams in the domain of International Business, read the eligibility criteria to avoid changes of disqualification at a later stage.

IIFT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Read the eligibility criteria to apply for IIFT 2021 exam:

1. Age Limit: Age is no bar if you wish to apply for the exam. The exam conducting body has not defined any age limit for the candidates willing to apply for the MBA (International Business).

2. Work Experience: As per the eligibility conditions mentioned by the exam conducting body, work experience is not mandatory requirement to apply for the IIFT 2021.

3. Minimum Education Qualification: The table below gives a quick snapshot of the percentage of marks, qualification that you must possess to apply for MBA (International Business) at IIFT:

IIFT Course Qualification Percentage MBA (International Business) Recognized Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years' duration. Aspirants with at least 50% aggregate marks in the first attempt at graduation level can apply for the exam. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories can apply with 45% marks. Candidates appearing in the final year of the graduation course can also apply after submitting the proof of requisite qualification by beginning of October of the year of start of the course. Candidates appearing in the final year of graduation can also apply for the exam, provided they submit the requisite proof of qualification by 7th October 2019.

Eligibility Criteria for Foreign Nationals and NRI

Students who are foreign nationals or NRIs can also apply for MBA (International Business). They need to fulfill conditions mentioned below:

1. Candidate must be a non-resident of India for no less than 18 months as on as on December 31, 2020.

2. In addition, the Indian Embassy / High Commission /Consulate of the country to where the candidate belong, must raise a certificate stating that the candidate is the resident of that country for no less than 18 months December 31, 2020.

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Analysis – Click Here

3. Must possess and carry a valid passport from a country other than India, as an identity proof, to the center of examination

4. Produce their Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT) score (latest by 15th February 2021) to the institute.

5. Candidate must submit the transcripts of all academic degrees/diplomas along with the IIFT application form.

We hope that you meet the eligibility criteria that have been set by the admission committee to seek admission to the MBA (IB) 2021-23 course.

For more updates on IIFT 2021, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com.