Top MBA Colleges accepting IIFT 2020 Scores

An IIFT 2020 Scorecard can be your ticket to seek admission in India's finest MBA institute dedicated to impart education on foreign trade specialisation. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam should be aware of the institutes where the IIFT scorecard is accepted for the admission. However, before you move on to read the list of the institutes that accept the score, it is important to know the background of the institute as well.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is a prestigious MBA entrance exam conducted annually for the aspirants seeking admission to the MBA (International Business) course. The institute is the dream destination for MBA aspirants due to access to excellent placements, state-of-the-art infrastructural support, and learned faculty support provided by the institute. Established in 1963 by the Government of India as an autonomous organisation and as a Centre of Excellence in International Trade and Business, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is the has become a widely popular B-school.

Apart from the high domestic placements, students at IIFT also get a chance to grab international placement offers year after year. IIFT has two campuses in India at Delhi and Kolkata and will soon be launching its third campus at Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). The institute also has a branch opened in Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania.

The score of IIFT is widely accepted by various campuses of the institute i.e.

Institute Location Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) New Delhi Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kolkata Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kakinada

Other Institutes that accept IIFT 2020 Score



IIFT aspirants must note the IIFT 2020 scores are accepted by the IIFT campuses only. Aprt from IIFT Delhi, IIFT Kolkata and IIFT Kakinada the IIFT 2020 scores as of now are not accepted by any other B-school in India. In case there are any B-schools that start accepting the IIFT scores, the same will be updated here.

Every year approximately 50000 to 60000 appear for the national level MBA entrance exam to get admission to one of the IIFT campuses.

