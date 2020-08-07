IIFT 2021 Exam Syllabus: List of Important Topics to prepare for MBA Entrance Exam

IIFT 2021 Syllabus: The ticker for the exam preparation is expected to start off soon with NTA announcing the official notification for IIFT 2021. Aspirants are advised to buck up their belt for admission to MBA (IB) Program 2021-23 as thousands of aspirants applying for the exam and the competition is tough to make it to barely hundreds of seats. Nonetheless, aspirants can still ace IIFT 2021 with a right strategy in place that will help them score 100 percentile in the exam.

So, make your IIFT exam preparation complete with the list of important topics that are expected in the MBA entrance exam. Find out IIFT 2021 syllabus that will help you come up with a good exam plan and understand the nature and level of difficulty of questions expected in the MBA aptitude test. So, let's take a look at the IIFT 2021 syllabus as provided below:-

IIFT 2021 Syllabus - List of Important Topics

As a very first step, it is important for the aspirants to understand that the IIFT exam comprises of 4 sections which are:

English Comprehension – Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

General Knowledge & Business Awareness

Quantitative Analysis and

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

Aspirants are required to prepare the topics from these sections thoroughly to understand level of difficulty that exam takers will face in the IIFT exam. Topics that are often featured in the exam are:

IIFT Sections IIFT 2021 Syllabus English Comprehension Grammar, Preposition, Phrases, Analogy, Matching word meanings Fill in the blanks, Spellings, Synonyms-Antonyms, Odd word out, Para Formation Questions, Figures of speech, and Reading Comprehension General Knowledge Politics, Business, Society, Industry, Economics, Banking, History, Films, Awards and awardees, Literature, International Affairs, Geography, Mythology, Sports, and Science Quantitative Analysis Number, Geometry, SI and CI, Permutation and Combination, Probability, Time, Distance, Work and Heights, Mensuration, and Logarithms Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation Coding-Decoding, Series & Analysis, Input & Output, Directions, Seating, Selections, Linear word formation, Comparisons, and Deductions Data Interpretation: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie Chart, and Table Caselets

Candidates must note that IIFT is a multiple choice objective type written test which comprises of 200 questions. It consists of questions is conducted over a 2 hour duration and there is a negative marking also of 1/3rd of the maximum obtainable marks for each wrong response. So, for the upcoming IIFT exam, brace yourself up with the IIFT Exam syllabus and fetch a goo percentile to grab a seat in IIFT institute.

